German pupils and educators suffer in the name of ‘multiculturalism’

Arguably, the greatest character flaw (and there are many) of “tolerant” and “inclusive” leftists is their oh-so-reliable propensity to make decisions based on subjective emotion rather than objective reality. Our facts may not care about their feelings, but their feelings sure don’t care about our facts… and in Germany, the chickens sure came home to roost.

From a report by John Cody at Remix News yesterday:

In a new interview with one of Germany’s top newspapers, principal Norma Grube, who runs two schools in Chemnitz, describes increasingly chaotic conditions…. ‘...The psychological stress is enormous and it has increased significantly,’ said Grube.

You might wonder what’s causing the negative shift for public educators, but the answer is obvious: it’s a consequence of leftist policy in action. Surprised? I doubt it.

Cody notes:

Germany has accepted millions of migrants over the last few years, and in turn, the country’s school system has been transformed into a diversified, multicultural student body.

But, like all leftist utopias, the vision was extremely shortsighted.

According to Cody, Grube acknowledges:

Twenty-three different nations meet in the schoolyard, some of whom cannot understand each other at all and who sometimes come from hostile regions…. We need a lot of parent-teacher talks, which mostly take place with interpreters.

I vaguely recall the ever-growing “need” for interpreters in America as a result of a porous southern border being mentioned as a massive drain on the taxpayer; how much is this costing the German citizenry?

The article further details that “assaults” and “anti-Semitism” are “commonplace” — what else would you expect though when you import millions of migrants with subhuman mentalities who lack the desire to assimilate? All cultures are not equal, because objectivity exists unequivocally. Do I need to remind anyone that bacha bāzī remains prevalent? Just four days ago, Richard Mills, an American ambassador to the United Nations, restated our nation’s stance of condemnation, and issued a call to “eliminate” the harmful practice. Or, remember Mark Steyn’s book, America Alone: The End of the World As We Know It? From the back cover:

Someday soon, you might wake up to the call to prayer from a muezzin. Europeans already are. And liberals will still tell you that 'diversity is our strength'--while Talibanic enforcers cruise Greenwich Village burning books and barber shops, the Supreme Court decides sharia law doesn't violate the 'separation of church and state,'....

Cody also highlights Grube’s consternations regarding an administrator’s inability to remove even the most violent students:

‘At the beginning of the school year, one student beat another so badly that he had to be hospitalized for two days. I would have gladly expelled him from the school, following the wishes of the staff, but that was not possible because there was no other school place for him in the area. Now, my students and colleagues have to live with him. Their great fear is always that they will not be able to protect the other children at the decisive moment.’

On a totally separate and unrelated note, take a look at this story from last month:

A 17-year-old boy with a migration background was arrested in Germany on Tuesday on suspicion of murdering his 55-year-old school teacher with a knife just hours after he had been expelled from school for one day for misbehaving.

Conservatives with their objective morality are just so bigoted and xenophobic though, am I right?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.