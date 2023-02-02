Funny how all it takes is one wokester complaint...

Whenever I come across information about those who give in to the demands of the woke, it is never from a multitude of complaints. A small minority, often a single person, amount to the only ones complaining, and making demands which should not be given into.

In 2018, from a local radio station, I heard the news about another radio station that stopped playing, Baby, It’s Cold Outside, due to a single listener complaining. Not a horde, but a single listener who was apparently the only one offended.

I thought the local hosts were playing a joke. But found out it was true.

From Global News, which was one site of many that carried the story:

Station WDOK Christmas 102.1 yanked the song after fielding a call from a concerned listener who suggested the song was inappropriate in this day and age.

A single caller got them to stop playing the song, which never should have happened. With every other listener having no problem, the host should have played the song every half hour.

The radio station I listened to found every version they could of that song, and played it back-to-back. That was also a good response. They did not cancel the song over a single complaint. They had fun with it.

It is not just songs that have been impacted by people giving in to those who act like children, regardless of their ages, without concern for the majority. Universities are also giving in to the demands of a minority of students based on ridiculous claims.

The Guardian was one of many sources that reported a minority of students who got Maitland Jones Jr, professor of organic chemistry at NYU, fired for the work being too hard for them. With the vast majority disagreeing with their assessment.

In a more recent case, all it took was a single student to complain about being offended.

According to the New York Post, and others, Erika López Prater, an adjunct professor at Hamline University, did not have her contract renewed due to one complaint about a painting of Muhammad being shown, with every other student having no problem.

In Los Angeles, the thin blue line flag which is popular with police officers and their supporters, was ordered taken down at all LAPD police installations based on a single complaint from "a community member."

The woke who make demands are a small minority of spoiled brats who throw temper tantrums when they do not get their way, which can turn violent, like Antifa, who are closer aligned with Mussolini, than those who are accused.

Boys and those who are old enough to be men who want to go into female bathrooms and showers are perverted, spoiled brats, who remain in the minority. People like that used to get penalized for their perversion.

The Woke minority are miserable people who want 90+% of the American people to feel uncomfortable to make themselves feel better by spreading their misery.

The best way to deal with spoiled brats making demands of anyone, regardless of age, is to tell them 'no.'

This has not been happening, recently. Where adults are supposed to be in a position to tell the brats no, they give them what they want. It encourages further bad behavior from the brats, which does lead to violence with further temper tantrums and even more ridiculous demands.

It is past time for the adults to retake their places. Tell the brats no and stick with that answer. It would lead to important lessons about life.

