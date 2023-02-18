Cows targeted, ‘coyotes’ welcomed?

U.S. government officials have told wildlife “experts” in New Mexico to go ahead and start killing feral cows in the Gila Wilderness area just north of the Mexican border. U.S. Forest Service managers recently approved a plan to use helicopters carrying multiple gunmen to eliminate the roughly 150 wayward cows that have reportedly acted aggressively toward visitors and caused damage to sensitive areas of the world’s first designated wilderness area.

The Grant County Board of Commissioners approved the plan to take out the stray livestock, likely triggering legal challenges.

But Forest Supervisor Camille Howes said the decision to off the animals, though difficult, was necessary. She stated:

The feral cattle in the Gila Wilderness have been aggressive towards wilderness visitors, graze year-round, and trample stream banks and springs, causing erosion and sedimentation.

Many ranchers, however, opposed the decision, saying that the plan to shoot cows from a helicopter should be regarded as animal cruelty. Furthermore, they say the action would violate federal regulations and create a need for some group or entity to deal with all the carcasses left behind.

In related news, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said that border patrol agents have seized enough fentanyl between the ports of entry so far this fiscal year (since October, in less than five months) to kill 100 million people; enough to, say, kill everyone living in California, Texas and New York. Ortiz added that agents in Arizona’s Yuma Sector recently encountered a single illegal migrant carrying 93 pounds of the deadly narcotic on his person.

Ortiz also recently stated:

In the month of January alone, agents seized 55 firearms [and] over 6,800 pounds of narcotics, which included enough fentanyl to kill over 60 million people.

The narcotic can be fatal even in tiny doses, and is now the leading cause of death among U.S. adults ages 18 to 45. One month. 60 million people. Holy crap.

So, to recap, the government is more than willing to launch a deadly airborne assault on 12-dozen cows it claims are wreaking havoc on land near our southern border but will do nothing to stop millions of immigrants from streaming into the U.S. illegally (trampling crops and turning “deserts into dumping sites”), despite rampant sex and drug trafficking. And even though the fentanyl coming with them—in a single year—would be enough to (at least theoretically) wipe out two-thirds of the U.S. population.

Incredibly, those in the highest levels of the U.S. government, many of whom we supposedly elected, let a known Chinese spy balloon traverse the skies across the entirety of the United States, including those over our most sensitive military sites, all the while surveilling and reporting back to the Chinese Communist party—yet quickly and aggressively destroyed what appears to have been a $12 balloon from a hobby group based in northern Illinois. Which is part of the United States.

Similarly, “officials” now appear to be intent on obliterating a relative handful of recalcitrant female bovines, while steadfastly refusing to address a myriad of critical issues brought on by literally millions of illegals pouring across the border less than 70 miles south of the park in which they live.

