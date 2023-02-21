Biden preparing to relinquish national sovereignty to WHO globalists

Last year, conservative media ran reports about a "pandemic treaty" — it was a binding agreement between the World Health Organization and its member-states, including these United States. It seemingly died (although it was only delayed), but now it's been resurrected, and reports suggest that Biden is expected to unilaterally enter our country into the treaty, which would subject American citizens to a global medical police state. From an Epoch Times article via JD Rucker at America First Report:

Written under the banner of 'the world together equitably,' the zero draft grants the WHO the power to declare and manage a global pandemic emergency. Once a health emergency is declared, all signatories, including the United States, would submit to the authority of the WHO regarding treatments, government regulations such as lockdowns and vaccine mandates, global supply chains, and monitoring and surveillance of populations.

Known as the "zero draft," delegates from WHO member-states are set to gather and sign the document in just six days. (You can access the full document here.)

This might be a tough pill to swallow, but this is our fault, too.

Of course we can blame the anti–President Trump crowd who actually voted for this, and we told them, we told them, it would be this bad. Additionally, this is the information age, and even with Big Tech colluding with the federal government in a campaign of censorship, one can still find factual reporting. After all, we're clued in, so what's their excuse?

But we Republicans/conservatives also bear responsibility. Too many in our ranks go along just to get along, and I surmise that this comes from either apathy or cowardice — neither of which is the least bit acceptable.

In 2021, I attended a meeting hosted by a prominent and longstanding Republican club. I delivered a two-minute address, exposing a Republican candidate for her career spent as a dedicated abortionist — a career of which she was unrepentant. To many in the room, my assertions were news, but their response? Angry yells demanding censorship. (Video of the event can be found here.)

I also recently penned a blog post highlighting the fact that Colin Allred, a Texas Democrat and member of the new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, was in the current class of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders program — Allred is currently under the tutelage of Klaus Schwab and company. To conclude, I also pointed out (with a hyperlink!) that Maria Bartiromo of Fox News is also a YGL alumna. She's on the YGL website, for goodness's sake! (If you don't believe me, here's the hyperlink, again.) To my surprise, several conservatives in the comments took issue with my claim, with one even noting that it "degraded" the "whole" blog. Did they even take the time to verify my accusation, which required nothing more than clicking on a hyperlink? I can only assume they didn't.

I thought you weren't supposed to shoot the messenger!

Both of those scenarios illustrate the reality that many conservatives, although I believe them to be genuine in their love for America, are too neutered to safeguard our liberty — liberty that is blessed by Providence; liberty that was purchased with blood as General Washington's men trod barefoot through the winter snows of New Jersey to capture the Hessians on Christmas Day; liberty that was promised when the fifty-six signers pledged their "lives," "fortunes," and "sacred honor"; liberty we don't deserve.

This is not a time to bury our heads in the sand, or concede for the sake of a false sense of security or coexistence. Agendas for global subjugation remain alive and well — but here's the good news: we don't have to comply.

