World Economic Forum secures a seat on the new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government

In September of 2017, Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, delivered a lecture on “strengthening collaboration in a fractured world” (what a handy euphemism for global tyranny!) before a group of students and faculty at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. While on stage engaged in conversation with David Gergen, an established D.C. operative (Swamp), Schwab said the following:

There’s this notion to integrate young leaders as part of the World Economic Forum since many years. And I have to say, when I mentioned now names like Mrs. Merkel, even Vladimir Putin, and so on, they all have been Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum. But what we are very proud of now, the young generation, like Prime Minister Trudeau, president of Argentina, and so on, that we penetrate the cabinets. So yesterday I was at a reception for Prime Minister Trudeau, and I know that half of his cabinet, or even more than half of his cabinet are actually Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum.

(Both men are Harvard alumni; watch the exchange here.)

Now, the North American roster for the latest class of Schwab’s Young Global Leaders is out, and one individual in particular stood out to me. He’s a Texan Democrat, his name is Colin Allred, and he’s sitting on the newly-conceived Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

So what exactly is a Young Global Leader? From the website itself:

The Forum of Young Global Leaders connects and inspires our members to lead responsibly towards a more inclusive and sustainable world through virtual and in-person programming. Through a tailored leadership development program and personalized offerings, members access new insights, skills, and connections to accelerate their work in the public interest.

Yeah, because the climate communism shrouded beneath the WEF’s “sustainability” initiatives are for the best interest of the public… give me a break. News flash, we want our eggs and meat, not bugs, and we don’t want to be stripped of all autonomy as the “elites” erode our ability to conveniently move about via personal vehicles or air travel.

“In-person programming”? If you ask me, that kind of language evokes the idea of computer hardware on which you download software, or program. Could the agenda be more obvious?

I find it interesting that of all the committees in the House, Allred found his way onto this one.

Schwab’s operatives are everywhere — even Maria Bartiromo finds herself intimately aligned with the WEF. Can’t tell the players without a scorecard, right?

Image: World Economic Forum from Cologny, Switzerland, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.