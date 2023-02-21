Al Gore's greenie investment fund caught buying stock in polluters

Is there anything that green guru Al Gore does that's actually green?

We know he's an energy hog, using way more than his "fair share" of energy to heat his mansions. We know he flies around on carbon-spewing private jets.

Turns out he doesn't even invest green, even though he would like you to think he does.

According to the New York Post:

The “green-friendly” investment firm co-founded and run by former Vice President Al Gore, 74, owns a portfolio of more than $26 billion worth of shares in nearly two dozen companies that were found to have increased greenhouse gas emissions in recent years, according to a report. Gore, whose Oscar-winning film “An Inconvenient Truth” cemented his status as the most prominent doomsayer on climate change, chairs the London-based Generation Investment Management, which touts a “stated emphasis on sustainable investment options.” But a recent analysis by Bloomberg News found that Generation’s Global Equity fund, which numbers a total of 42 companies, includes 18 firms which emitted increasingly more greenhouse gases annually between 2015 and 2021. Bloomberg ranked Generation, which has $40.4 billion worth of assets under its management, as among the companies that owned the greatest share of greenhouse gas-emitting firms when compared to other funds that placed a priority on so-called ESG — environmental, social and governance — investing.

So in other words, he wants you to invest green, buying into those ESG funds that virtue-signal their clean, green credentials, same as he wants you to freeze in winter on that frozen wind turbine power nonproduction, take the bus, and eat bugs, but don't dare ask him to do those things.

What's loathesome here is the reality that these greenie ESG funds aren't nearly as profitable as normal funds that rely on profit-loss metrics and seek to give the customer the best possible return. They are less profitable because they limit their investment choices, and the greenie field is full of outfits that wouldn't be profitable at all were it not for federal subsidies. That's, to use a favorite greenie word, unsustainable. There's a reason Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis banned ESG requirements from public pension funds just recently -- he didn't want to be dealing with empty pension funds at some time in the future as a result of such absurd rules.

But here Gore's fund was, investing in non-green big-carbon-emission enterprises, turning a profit, and then claiming that green is the way to go for profit. He also may have profited himself, based on whatever assets he may have himself in the fund, if not the company ownership.

Gore just can't seem to help himself. He's a pious expounder of virtue-signalling to others on climate change matters, but as for himself, raking bucks comes first.

