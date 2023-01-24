Where are the snow-less winters we have been warned about?

For more than a decade, we have been warned that we would have snowless winters. Why haven’t those warnings come true? I bet people in California, Utah, and Buffalo are tired of shoveling that global warming. The answer is the warnings were always made up to indoctrinate and scare us. They were never based on scientific data.

They are as made up as the warnings of an ice age in the 1970’s and all the warnings from the UN that we only have ten years left to solve the problem.

The purpose of the made-up predictions is to scare us into transferring money, power, and freedom to the government and having the government hand out money to people pushing the lies.

It is all about greed: Al Gore and other green pushers have achieved great wealth off their fear mongering. Gore's dire predictions have been 100% wrong. Why is he still raking in money when he lies so much?

Here is a small sample of the dire warnings of snowless winters.

In 2000, a warming scientist from East Anglia, Dr. David Viner, went way out on a limb and said there would soon be no more snow in England. From the Independent report of March 20, 2000: Ten years later, the opposite has proven true. England and Western Europe have had three very cold winters in a row, and the UK is now experiencing its coldest December since records were kept.

WARMISTS PREDICTED NO SNOW. INSTEAD, RECORD FALLS For 20 years, global warming alarmists warned snow would vanish: "Children just aren’t going to know what snow is." Here's what children now see in North Eastern US: "The last decade... has had 29 major impact northeast winter storms with NO previous 10-year period with more than 10 storms!" Meanwhile, ski resorts in the Alps open a month early.

In December 2021, The Washington Post tried to scare everyone that snow may vanish in the West. Why does anyone pay attention to the Post as their dire warnings have been wrong for 100 years. They are essentially a lobbyist for radical, leftist policies to remake, destroy America.

Meanwhile, here is some actual scientific data, not predictions. 30 feet of snow? That much has fallen in some places in California as snow blankets huge swaths of state. Around Lake Tahoe, some measuring sites have recorded 300 or even 400% of the median amount, compared to data going back to 1991. In the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and Utah, snow fall is up to 200% above average along the Continental Divide in Colorado.

In Park City, Utah, they have had 299 inches so far this winter season

Here is the brilliant Vice President speaking about water issues in California.

We’re gonna have days — and sometimes there will be days — with immense water of rains and storms and flooding, and at the same time we are a state that has experienced for generations, droughts. And we must therefore understand that the issue that are present in the climate crisis are varied — and it requires us to be present and to be in front of each of the iterations and variations that include extreme weather that produces a lot of water and extreme weather that produces drought.

Harris should be called a climate change denier because she said exactly what those falsely accused of being deniers say. The climate varies. Sometimes it rains and sometimes it doesn’t. The climate is and has always been cyclical.

Wouldn’t it be fun to ask Harris, Biden, Gore, Kerry, Gates, and other green pushers to show the link between oil and coal consumption and temperatures. They would be confused because there is none. Of course, the compliant and complicit media will never ask the questions because they don’t care.

The lies (false dire predictions) used to destroy companies that produce reasonably priced and reliable energy are endless. Those lies are much more destructive than any of the multiple lies Congressman Santos has told. Santos should be kicked out and never trusted but his lies aren’t intentionally destroying the economy.

Why aren't other members of Congress held to account for the massive harm they are doing to the poor, middle class, and small businesses with high prices and seeking to force them to buy high priced vehicles based on a theory instead of actual science?

Why is Nancy Pelosi trusted to make energy policy when in 2008 she didn’t seem to know that natural gas came out of the ground and is an oil product.

Nancy Pelosi Still Doesn’t Know Where Natural Gas Comes From I’m, I’m, I’m investing in something I believe in. I believe in natural gas as a clean, cheap alternative to fossil fuels. … These investments in wind, in solar and biofuels and focus on natural gas, these are the real alternatives.

Hopefully the Republicans can stop this fraud before it is too late to stop the collapse of America.

Russia, China, and Iran would love for the U.S to collapse from within but if we don’t, they will gladly attack us with their gasoline-powered military equipment which they will never give up.