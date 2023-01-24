It begins: Joe Biden's border surge imports a big new crime wave

So Donald Trump, who once was excoriated for saying Mexico is "not sending their best," on the illegal alien front, was right again after all.

Here's the local talent coming in to New York from the migrant buses out of Texas, according to John Binder at Breitbart News:

Four border crossers, bused from Texas to New York City, were arrested this month after allegedly stealing nearly $12,500 worth of merchandise from a Macy’s department store. On Monday, the Nassau County Police Department in Long Island, New York announced the arrests of 19-year-old Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 30-year-old Jose Garcia Escobar, 21-year-old Miguel Angel Rojas, and 27-year-old Rafael Rojas for allegedly shoplifting at Macy’s. All of the men are newly arrived border crossers who were bused from Texas to New York City as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) plan to send migrant buses to sanctuary jurisdictions. In total, nearly $12,500 worth of merchandise was recovered from the four border crossers. Escobar and Rafael Rojas were subsequently released from jail without bail. It is unclear if Meza and Angel Rojas remain in jail on bail. According to the New York Post, Meza crossed the United States-Mexico border on July 4, 2022 while the others arrived at the border months later in September. All were put on buses by the state of Texas and relocated to New York City. Angel Rojas and Rafael Rojas, the Post reports, have been living rent-free at the Westin Hotel in Manhattan.

Which pretty well tells us where this migrant surge is going.

Their big second chance in America brought on by Joe Biden's open borders, with free housing, food, medical care and legal services on prime land in New York City, plus free transport to it from Texas, and their first move was to go smash-and-grab a Macys department store, for a five-figure payout, which they likely would have gotten away with were it not for the fourth-world driving habits of the gang's getaway driver, which led to the fateful traffic stop on Long Island.

This tells us a lot about what kind of people are rolling in, unvetted and fully enabled, in Joe Biden's open-border surge.

One of the reports cited named South America as the place of origin of the thugs, where they toiled as gang members. South America has got a lot of those, and apparently many have taken advantage of the border surge. It would make sense that they did, given that they can't get into the states in a legal way. An open border to them is an absolute siren song, given the pickings available once in, plus all the free stuff. Imagine the scornful laughter at such luck in those circles.

It's also noteworthy that they got in as processed immigrants, they weren't "getaways." They came into the states illegally, waited in line for the Border Patrol to pick them up at a crossing and then got processed, said the magic word "asylum" to get entry, just as the BGOs told them, andonce in, proceeded with the robbery business as usual.

You can bet these thugs aren't the only ones committing crimes against Americans now that Joe has let them in, and there will be more of them.

According to this July 2022 report from Fox News:

The number of crimes committed by illegal immigrants in the United States surged in fiscal year 2021 after declining in the years before that. Homicides, assaults, incidents of domestic violence, illegal weapons possession, and sexual offenses committed by illegal aliens all increased dramatically in fiscal year 2021 compared to fiscal year 2020, data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows. Illegal immigrants committed 1,178 assault and domestic violence crimes in 2021, which represents a more than 400% increase from the 208 in 2020. Sixty homicide or manslaughter convictions were attributed to illegal immigrants in 2021, a 1,900% increase from the previous year.

It's as if the domestic crime wave brought on by leftist district attorneys isn't enough for Joe Biden; he's determined to import more crime to the states from Latin America, which sports the most impressive thugs in the hemisphere.

According to the New York Post, there are a lot of them, and they are arriving now in record highs:

Federal officials tallied more than a quarter-million migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border last month — the highest monthly total ever recorded, according to a quiet Friday-night data dump from US Customs and Border Protection. The 251,487 illegal-entry encounters at the southern border in December surpassed the 179,253 in December 2021 and the 73,994 in December 2020, according to CBP figures. The number was even greater than the peak in 2022’s historic year, when migrant encounters hit 241,136 in May, at the start of the typically busier summer months.

Sure, leftists will argue that they aren't all criminals. But that doesn't explain the kind of crime that's starting to roll in as a result of this Biden migrant wave. A thug is naturally going to be drawn to an open border in a way a law-abiding person abroad would be hesitant to be. The denials about migrant crime, which we are bound to hear more of also doesn't address the fact that even if an illegal migrant is not a career criminal, he would have to have associates who were in order to pay the crossing fees to the cartel gangs who control the border crossings. Do you know any people of that caliber? Normal people don't, but the criminal class, which thrives with a certain class of largely lawless people, does. What's more, the reports of migrant behavior at the free hotels, which includes drinking, fighting, wasting food, turning tricks and having sex in public pretty well suggests that the criminal element has moved in.

Now the migrant surge is on, and so is Joe's imported crime surge. Joe Biden can pat himself on the back for this one, because his take-all-comers open border policy is pretty well going to victimize everyone now. Criminals are naturally attracted to open borders and on Long Island, we are getting the first whiffs of them.

Image: Screen shot from Fox5 video, via YouTube