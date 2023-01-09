What if there was a real coup and nobody noticed?

The Democrats were wrong that there was an insurrection on January 6. However, they are correct that there has been a government takeover in America. Typically, though, they’re pointing in the wrong direction. The coup came from the left, not the right.

Victor Davis Hanson, iconic conservative essayist and author/commentator, has been on a tear the past month about the American Political Crisis. In a much-lauded essay at PJ Media, he tallies up the results of the four-year-long (and counting) relatively bloodless coup and seizure of America by the aggressive leftist autocrats.

The list is long and disturbing as well as alarming—certainly not business as usual—and Hanson doesn’t do his job superficially. I urge you to read the original essay for all the details he brings to bear to support his claim, but here is a sample of his concerns and questions:

What happened to the U.S. border? … Did Congress secretly repeal our immigration laws?

[snip]

Who insisted that the more dollars the federal government printed, the more prosperity would follow? When did America embrace zero interest? Why do we believe $30 trillion in debt is no big deal?

[snip]

Which lawmakers, which laws, which votes of the people declared natural gas development and pipelines near criminal?

[snip]

How could these mobs so easily throng our justices’ homes, with placards declaring “Off with their d–s”?

Dr. Hanson continues his dissertation with many other observations and questions about the corruption of the FBI and other federal agencies. Thanks to the Twitter files, we now have proof that they manipulated politics and discourse for partisan ends, to silence critics and influence election outcomes.

Leftists have also corrupted law enforcement and the judiciary, resulting in a two-tier justice system that excessively prosecutes and punishes any who oppose the deep state. Through leftist activism, law enforcement and the judiciary have consciously and concertedly worked to change the rules so as to deny justice for political reasons while providing leniency to friends of the developing police state.

On a broader perspective, federal law enforcement and the judiciary have adopted a “Diversity Equity and Inclusion” system that coddles violent felons and thieves. (Democrat-run states have done the same.) This has caused great harm and demoralized a populace that is now unable to rely on adequate and effective justice or basic levels of safety and security in the streets and homes.

It is imperative that Americans reassert their citizen concerns about the nation’s welfare and reverse the terrible trends Dr. Hanson lists. As he says with powerful justification, “We are beginning to wake up from a nightmare to a country we no longer recognize, and from a coup we never knew.”

Image: The left’s Capitol takeover for Biden’s inauguration. YouTube screen grab.

John Dale Dunn MD JD is a retired emergency physician and inactive attorney in Brownwood, Texas.