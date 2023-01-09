Four days for the GOP to choose a new Speaker, two years of nothing from Joe Biden on stopping the border surge

It took less than four days to sensibly change rules in Congress to get a new Speaker of the House.

Most of the media called that dysfunctional and embarrassing.

Let's talk about dysfunctional and embarrassing.

According to Joe Biden's Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, the Biden administration has been working on a garbage plan to make it easier for 30,000 illegals every month from four countries to come in legally for almost 500 days. That's 360,000 two-year work permits for would-be illegal border crossers to be issued every year. That's their solution to the border surge after all these years, to hand out work permits to all comers up to the 360,000 mark, the better to keep them off the illegal border crossings statistics. And they've taken two years to come up with that.

Not once have I seen the media call the Biden administration dysfunctional and embarrassing.

Maybe Mayorkas is having trouble finding Biden as he and his family mooch billionaire houses to stay at when they aren't vacationing at one of his own mansions.

Anyone who believes the Biden administration has been working on this for 16 months, when they don't even describe it as a crisis, should go to a doctor to see if their brain has been removed.

The bias is so hard to spot.

If I were a journalist, I would be embarrassed that my mind is so dysfunctional that I get mixed up at what is true and false and just repeat talking points.

Here are some hints: The Russian collusion story is false and the Biden laptop story is true.

It is not hard to define a woman.

A polar vortex and record snow are not evidence of global warming.

When hundreds of thousands cross the border each month illegally, the border is not secure.