Four days for the GOP to choose a new Speaker, two years of nothing from Joe Biden on stopping the border surge
It took less than four days to sensibly change rules in Congress to get a new Speaker of the House.
Most of the media called that dysfunctional and embarrassing.
Let's talk about dysfunctional and embarrassing.
According to Joe Biden's Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, the Biden administration has been working on a garbage plan to make it easier for 30,000 illegals every month from four countries to come in legally for almost 500 days. That's 360,000 two-year work permits for would-be illegal border crossers to be issued every year. That's their solution to the border surge after all these years, to hand out work permits to all comers up to the 360,000 mark, the better to keep them off the illegal border crossings statistics. And they've taken two years to come up with that.