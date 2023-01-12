Up and away--Biden's inflation is here to stay

Well, at least President Joe Biden (D) is consistent!

Well, O.K., at least he's consistent about about inflation.

He must love it! Just look at the U.S. government's Bureau of Labor Statistics report on the Consumer Price Index for December 2022 released just a few hours ago--(8:30 a.m. EST).

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) declined 0.1 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, after increasing 0.1 percent in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 6.5 percent before seasonal adjustment. The index for gasoline was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items decrease, more than offsetting increases in shelter indexes. The food index increased 0.3 percent over the month with the food at home index rising 0.2 percent. The energy index decreased 4.5 percent over the month as the gasoline index declined; other major energy component indexes increased over the month. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in December, after rising 0.2 percent in November. Indexes which increased in December include the shelter, household furnishings and operations, motor vehicle insurance, recreation, and apparel indexes. The indexes for used cars and trucks, and airline fares were among those that decreased over the month.

But...but the Biden-loving media will spout: "The BLS states prices 'declined 0.1 percent in December.' "

Yeah, yeah, but just as the media is downplaying shameless media immediately make excuses for Biden’s mishandled classified documents , Biden's deliberate mishandling (i.e., lying) of extremely sensitive government documents they will ignore the (artificial) reason for the slight decline --the temporary, pre-election decrease in gas prices as Biden drained our strategic petroleum reserves. The captive media will ignore the increase in such basic necessities as food which rose 0.3 percent.

Several paragraphs into the report, the discerning reader will learn that another necessity:

The shelter index was the dominant factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy, while other components were a mix of increases and declines. Among the other indexes that rose in December was the index for household furnishings and operations