The Ontario College of Psychologists insists Jordan Peterson get re-educated

Jordan Peterson, a successful and respected Canadian psychologist and academic, rocketed to fame in 2016 when he took a stand against a new Canadian law that made it a criminal offense to ignore a person’s self-identified pronouns. The moment he did that, Peterson became a leftist target. The most recent and serious attack comes from the Ontario College of Psychologists (“OCP”), a government licensing organization that insists that, because Peterson challenged Canadian politicians and belittled the transgender movement, he must submit to reeducation or lose his license.

Peterson has made a name for himself over the past six years because he refuses to bow down to leftist shibboleths, whether involving transgenderism or the attack on traditional values. Despite being a psychiatrist, he opposes the psychiatric culture that says that people need to embrace their failings and demand that society must conform to them. Peterson’s book 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos, became a massive best seller because he told unhappy people that they could do the hard work of improving themselves by affirmatively becoming better, more responsible, proactive people.

The leftist establishment despises Peterson. His critiques and rules for achieving success in life threaten every bit of power they have acquired by making people feel bad about themselves, whether through becoming helpless and lonely or sexually disoriented.

Image: Jordan Peterson. YouTube screen grab.

And that’s how we get to the OCP’s Maoist demand that Peterson submit himself for re-education if he wishes to continue in his chosen profession—or, as Peterson says in the Twitter thread explaining what’s happening to him, he must “submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts…” His crimes? Retweeting content from conservative Canadian politician Pierre Poilievre and criticizing Justin Trudeau and those who support him. Here is Peterson’s Twitter thread, rendered through the Threadreader App:

BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies. I am to take a course of such training (with reports documenting my "progress" or face an in-person tribunal and suspension of my right to operate as a licensed clinical psychologist. About a dozen people from all over the world submitted complaints about my public statements on Twitter and Rogan over a four year period (out of the 15 million who follow me on social media) claiming that I had "harmed" people (not them) with my views. In its wisdom @CPOntario decided to pursue these complaints even though they could have dismissed them@as vexatious I have been accused of harming people (although none of the complainants involved in the current action were clients of mine, past or present, or were even acquainted with any of my clients). And even though many of them falsely claimed that they were or had been clients of mine and were allowed by @CPOntario to have their complaints investigated despite this falsehood We are now in a situation in Canada under @JustinTrudeau where practicing professionals can have their livelihoods and public reputations threatened in a very serious manner for agreeing with the Official Opposition and criticizing major government figures. If I comply the terms of my re-education and my punishment will be announced publicly. I have already had the second most serious category of punishment levied against me and have been deemed at high risk to "re-offend." Canadians: your physicians, lawyers, psychologists and other professionals are now so intimidated by their commissar overlords that they fear to tell you the truth. This means that your care and legal counsel has been rendered dangerously unreliable. Ask Queen's U law@professor @PardyBruce if he concurs on the legal front. To reiterate: I face public disgrace, mandatory political re-education, disciplinary hearing and potential loss of my clinical licensing for agreeing with @PierrePoilievre and criticizing our standing PM @JustinTrudeau I am willing (if @CPOntario concurs, which they won't) to make absolutely every word of all this fully public so that everyone can decide for themselves what is actually happening And to let the chips fall where they will in consequence

That’s a comprehensive and appropriate indictment.

The OCP has a detailed list of how the reeducation must work for Peterson to retain his license:

Here are the demands made of me with regard to my re-education. I have formally indicated my refusal to comply @CPOntario pic.twitter.com/Nl2poxgW2c — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 4, 2023

Here's the last page of the required "undertaking." pic.twitter.com/svwbDveMz8 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 4, 2023

Many people laugh at Justin Trudeau, with his fetish for costumes and his Pajama Boy demeanor. That’s a mistake. Trudeau has consolidated power in Canada and is steadily leading it in a totalitarian direction, including making a mockery of Section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. That states that “Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.”

The catch is that all the “freedoms” and “rights” in the charter are controlled under Sec. 1: “The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the rights and freedoms set out in it subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.” In other words, this is not an inherent right; instead, the government has the final say as to what’s reasonable. This is how Maoist totalitarianism begins in the formerly “free world.”

Peterson has promised that, if the OCP does not back down, he will go through the reeducation program, documenting it every step of the way to ensure that people fully understand how the government is using people’s dependence on licensure as a way of silencing them:

If it becomes necessary I will do exactly this. Everything will be made public. https://t.co/13JFHoNNZC — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 4, 2023

This should be interesting.