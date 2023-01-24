Shutting down some greenie madness, Mexico does us a favor

Most third-world countries talk a good game about being onboard for the green agenda, and many can even show a few marquee projects to boot. It doesn't matter that they don't do anything on the terms of the Paris climate accord, which seems to be mostly about taking America down a peg. With the Biden administration conditioning aid on following the road to green virtue, they know where the money is. Pay no attention to the polluted air or trash in the streets in these places, it's not about having a clean environment fit for human habitation. It's not about humans at all.

So Mexico's shutdown of a green Larry Lightbulb-scheme to seed the air with sulfur dioxide to cool the atmosphere does draw attention.

Here's the story, according to Leslie Eastman of Legal Insurrection:

A few weeks ago, the buzz was that a start-up called “Make Sunsets” would use sulfur-based compounds to counter what “experts” assert is runaway man-caused global warming. Researchers have largely focused on the idea of injecting sulfur aerosols into the stratosphere, 12 miles into the air, to reflect sunlight and cool down the Earth. Nature does this already: After Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines erupted in 1991, sending 20 million tons of sulfur dioxide spewing into the atmosphere, global temperatures fell by about 1 degree Fahrenheit the following year.

Sulfur dioxide, mixed right, can give of the smell of rotten eggs. What could go wrong?

The project, though, did run into a snag. Eastman continues:

In the wake of what “experts” have done in the name of pandemic control, many have expressed concern about the nature of the project. Mexico has now cracked down on the project. The tiny startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight in order to cool the earth, said Wednesday it would cease operations for the time being and review its approach after the Mexican government cracked down on solar geoengineering. …On Friday, the government of Mexico issued a statement that it plans to “prohibit and, where appropriate, stop experimentation practices with solar geoengineering in the country.” The statement said, “The opposition to these climatic manipulations is based on the fact that there are currently no international agreements that address or supervise solar geoengineering activities, which represent an economically advantageous way out for a minority and risky for the supposed remediation of climate change.”

Wow. They shut this crap down, because they were all chin-strokingly concerned about the absence of "international agreements."

That's a laughable excuse, given how little they care about that sort of thing. Now, it's possible they knew what a bad idea this was and wanted it gone. But it's just as possible that, like anyone else, they make deals. Obviously, they would have wanted some sort of deal for themselves in this project and very likely they didn't get one. That's where "international agreements" comes in. John Kerry just the other day outlined a new scheme to condition some kinds of foreign aid / capital "investment," for sovereigns and companies on greenie mandates. That's how they do it now.

But for Mexico, it's quite likely that the money wasn't there. No deal, no money rolling in, no project at all. Instead of saying it was that, they put on their "Good Global Citizen" suit of armor on about international agreements, stamped down their great green carbon footprint to the bad scheme, and shut it down for the whole greenie cabal.

All the rest of us can say to that is "Gracias, Mexico." In this pursuit of national interest, they have done a good global service.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License