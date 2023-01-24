Eat ze bugs! EU approves adding defatted and powdered insects to foods

Yum! Europeans may soon be consuming insects added as powder to their “cereal bars, biscuits, pizza, pasta-based products, and whey powder,” among other foods. Even though there is no evidence that bugs were featured in the food consumed at the WEF meetings just concluded in Davos, the oligarchs and politicians there are certain that the rest of us should stop eating meat and get our proteins from bugs, as well as traditional vegetarian sources.

It’s up to us to Save The Planet so they can continue to jet around in their Gulfstreams high above the hoi poloi slipping into poverty.

RT, the Russian government-supported site, reports:

Partially defatted and powdered house crickets will officially be able to find their way to EU citizens’ tables starting on January 24. This comes thanks to a European Commission ruling passed earlier this month. As per the decision, which cited the scientific opinion of the European Food Safety Authority, the additive is safe to use in a whole range of products, including but not limited to cereal bars, biscuits, pizza, pasta-based products, and whey powder. Back in August 2021, the European Food Safety Authority concluded that “frozen and dried formulations from whole house crickets” are “safe under the proposed uses and use levels.” The officials noted, however, that the insects may trigger allergic reactions in some consumers.

But don’t worry. The benevolent autocrats have constructed the EU regulations so that the adult crickets first undergo a 24-hour fast as they empty their bowels, then are frozen, washed, thermally processed, have their oils extracted, and are ground into powder. And lest you get bored with crickets, “the European Commission also approved earlier this month the larvae of the Alphitobius diaperinus, known as the lesser mealworm, for human consumption.”

And rest assured, the EU insists that the additives will bear “appropriate labels,” whatever that means.

Bugs are strictly not kosher, but who in the EU bureaucracy cares? Europe eliminated almost all of its Jews last century. Muslims, about whom the EU does care, are allowed to eat bugs.

