Remember when MLK spoke about character rather than race?

It's another MLK Day and another opportunity to remember the man and his legacy. Am I the only one who thinks that no one in the modern Democrat Party remembers a word he said? Does anyone remember when he said this:

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

What I am hearing from today's Left is that everything is about race or skin color. If you mention character then you are likely to be called a racist.

I still remember the day that he was killed. My buddy Harvey phoned me with the news that Dr. Martin Luther King had been shot in Memphis. Then President Johnson spoke to the nation. By a crazy coincidence, he had just announced days before that he would not be running for reelection in 1968.

Then all hell broke loose. Cities were burning from coast to coast. I shared the frustration about Dr. King's assassination but did not understand what looting businesses had to do with the shooting. My guess is that all the chaos boosted Governor George Wallace's campaign, the "law and order" man that election.

Over the last years, we've created a national holiday to remember Dr. King and his words are heard over and over again.

Nevertheless, I've asked myself a simple question: What would Dr. King say of the state of black America today? the collapse of the black family? the black-on-black crime? The terrible black Democrat leadership that runs cities like Baltimore and Detroit? The dependence on government programs?

We will never know, but I'll submit that Dr. King would not be happy. For sure, he'd be reminding the "identity politics" Democrats to judge people by their character not the color of their skin.

Go read that "I have a dream" speech and ask yourself a simple question: Do the Democrats believe that anymore?

