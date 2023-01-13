Remember when 'el amigo Americano' voted for the fence?

During the "amigos summit" in Mexico City, amigo AMLO praised Amigo Joe. This is the story:

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday praised President Biden for being the first U.S. leader "in a very long time" that has not built any additional wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, while also pushing for an amnesty for Mexican illegal immigrants --- just as the Biden administration is scrambling to put the brakes on a two-year long migrant crisis. "You are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not built even one meter of wall," Lopez Obrador told Biden at the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City. "And we thank you for that, sir, although some might not like it, although the conservatives don’t like it." The Biden administration halted the Trump-era project to build construction of a wall along the southern border -- of which over 400 miles were built during the prior administration.

Well, what about that? Amigo AMLO is injecting himself into our politics? The wall is a U.S. matter and AMLO should keep his mouth shut. Wonder how AMLO would react if a U.S. president called on Mexico to privatize PEMEX, the oil monopoly?

It also puts Amigo Joe in a tough position and that's no joke, to paraphrase the President. Once upon a time, then Senator Biden voted for a fence on the border:

Speaking to a South Carolina rotary club in November 2006, Biden touted his support for the Secure Fence Act -- a bill that authorized 700 miles of double-layered fence on the border through more than a billion dollars in appropriations. The bill was also supported by then-Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The other problem is that the Biden administration has softened their stance somewhat on the wall and will fill a number of gaps in the wall in Yuma, Arizona.

The bad news is that AMLO took some shots at Biden. Maybe he misses Trump! The good news is that this “amigos summit” will matter little because each one of these men has big problems at home.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Eneas de Troya