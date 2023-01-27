Pfizer, Project Veritas, and biosecurity

Just remember, since the year 2000, Pfizer has been assessed nearly $10.3 billion in penalties for criminal activities and other violations. Those 90 records include false claims, safety violations, fraud, workplace and environmental violations, foreign corrupt practices, kickbacks, and bribery. Do you trust them? I don’t.

Since the beginning of 2020, the federal government has awarded contracts to Pfizer valued at nearly $23.4 billion. $20 billion of that is for Covid-19 “vaccines” and the rest for routine adult and pediatric vaccines, medical supplies, and cancer drugs. The federal government obviously trusts Pfizer with our money and our health.

By now, tens of millions have viewed the Project Veritas video wherein Jordan Walker, Pfizer’s Director for Research & Development Strategic Operations discusses a new direction in virology research on the SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) virus.

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines



"Don't tell anyone this...There is a risk...have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn't create something...the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest."#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

I’ll leave others to parse the veracity of all he said, including his later denials, and discuss the next steps called for by Congress and the American public.

Dr. Walker is a Yale graduate who received his MD at the University of Texas Southwestern medical school. His immediate supervisor reports to Pfizer’s CEO. Given his education, and his high rank within the company, I tend to believe he was completely accurate in describing what Pfizer has going on. The removal of his LinkedIn page (related to me by a friend) reinforces my belief.

Dr. Walker stated, “One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create, preemptively develop new vaccines, right?” He goes on to discuss directed evolution and selected directional mutations. At one point, he appears to equate this work with gain of function research but, at another, he says it is not gain of function. What’s obvious to me is that one cannot create a vaccine until one has the infection in hand.

Here’s where concerns about biosecurity, a subset of national security, come in. SARS-associated coronavirus is identified as a Federal (HHS) Select Agent. The 2020 Federal Select Agent Program report is quite detailed about how such agents are to be registered and managed. The FSAP is a congressionally-mandated program. When Congress drills down into what’s going on, the members need to discover whether Pfizer adheres to these requirements.

Current guidance on handling and processing cultures of SARS-CoV-2 is that they should be handled in a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) laboratory using BSL-3 practices and that inoculation of animals with infectious wild-type SARS-CoV-2 should be conducted in an Animal Biosafety Level 3 (ABSL-3) facility using ABSL-3 practices and respiratory protection. If Dr. Walker’s initial statements are valid, however, Pfizer plans to force the virus in primates to mutate/evolve. This doesn’t sound like wild-type SARS-CoV-2 virus.

BSL-4 laboratories are used to study infectious agents or toxins that pose a high risk of aerosol-transmitted laboratory infections and life-threatening diseases for which no vaccines or therapies are available. It’s pretty well concluded that gain of function research was being done on what ultimately became Covid-19 when it walked out of the BSL-4 laboratory In Wuhan. Millions died.

The currently approved “vaccines” do not stop the acquisition of, contagion with, transmission of, or suffering from this virus. In January 2022, the NIH asked the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB) to review gain of function research. The NSABB released a draft report just a week ago that recommends more stringent biosecurity oversight of this sort of research. News-medical.net has an excellent overview here. There are nine Biosafety Level 4 facilities in the United States; none of them run by Pfizer.

Congress should have NIH and members of NSABB in to discuss updating biosafety requirements for gain of function research for SARS-associated coronaviruses. Congress should also find out if NIH or CDC knew about Pfizer’s pushing for the mutation of this genetic material in primates.

Last fall, Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratory got into a pickle over altering the SARS CoV-2 virus. At the end of the day, just a couple of weeks ago, in fact, the NIH said the experiments “were funded with private funds and were not subject to NIH review.” Weasel words, for sure, but accurate. The FSAP is managed by a division of HHS/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), not HHS/National Institutes of Health (NIH). Congress needs to call the correct personnel to testify.

And when Pfizer says it’s not conducting gain of function research? Whether one calls it directed evolution, forced mutation, or research involving potential pandemic pathogens, it’s still categorized as gain of function. Don’t let them off the hook just because they try to redefine a well-known activity.

Insufficient biosecurity for this type of research is a threat to us all. Many more could die. Not to mention that this sounds like it’s meant to push a virus to the point where it will need a new money-making gene therapy. I’m glad to see so many in Washington calling for the facts. Not on your watch, 118th.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant.

Image: Twitter screen grab.