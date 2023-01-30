Pfizer execs tip their hand

The CEO of Pfizer is on record as saying that “a dream” that he and his WEF-loving peers had, back in January of 2019, was to “reduce the number of people in the world by 50%.” By 2023.

He seems nice. I would, however, ask the question, “Which 50% of the world’s people should have been dispensed with by now?” I mean, who gets to decide which one of every two -- or five of every ten -- people we see are expendable? Klaus Schwab? Adam Schiff? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Ilhan Omar? Keith Olbermann? Eric Swalwell? Maxine Waters? RuPaul? Greta Thunberg?

On top of this, Pfizer executive Jordan Tristan Walker was recently caught on film stating that his company is considering deliberately mutating the COVID virus in order to pre-emptively develop a vaccine to fight future strains… and, coincidently, to continue to make unprecedented profits doing so.

Then, when he was subsequently confronted by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, he first claimed he himself was a “liar,” and then attacked O’Keefe, snatching his iPad and throwing it to the ground.

And I’m supposed to allow an experimental gene-therapy pseudo-vaccine into my body made by a company led by a guy who has publicly stated that he would like to see the world’s population reduced by 50%?!! And another who said Pfizer is considering deliberately mutating the virus in pursuit of eternal relevance, power, and profits?

“Gee, I guess I’ll do it if you think it’s best!”

Not.

