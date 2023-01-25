Deportation? Not a problem for the 'asylum-seekers' accused of $12,000 smash-and-grab heist

In any normal world, thugs accused of stealing $12,000 from a department store would be put on the first plane out if they got their start here by breaking into the country illegally.

Not a problem for them in New York, where uttering the magic word 'asylum' conveys a host of benefits well beyond the free hotel rooms, free laundry, free food, free medical, free transport and more.

According to the New York Post (emphasis mine):

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The Department of Homeland Security] would normally disqualify you for asylum and put you in the process of being deported,” Nicho said. Law enforcement are likely waiting to see how the case will shake out, and if the shoplifters cop to a lesser crime, they may still be eligible for asylum, he said.

All it takes is the magic word of 'asylum' and it's all but certain the criminals will be able to stay -- free to rob again.

Because the fact of the matter is, there are a thousand things that can go wrong with obtaining a conviction. Cops could write faulty police reports or lose evidence. District Attorneys could "not have enough resources" to prioritize their cases in court, or claim their crime was too piddly to bother about. Some judge could rule that they didn't get adequate representation from their freebie public defenders that they paid nothing to have at their "service." The legal process could drag out and be dropped on those grounds, too. Worst of all, a bleeding heart D.A., could lower the charges explicitly to prevent their deportation. Over in San Francisco, Chesa Boudin famously did this, but there have also been cases in Oregon and Connecticut where the same miscarriage of justice went on. This is far from the only group of likely scenarios that work in thugs' favor, and they are all highly operative in New York, meaning, lots of scum remains free to walk the streets as a result.

These thugs should have their asylum applications torn up in their faces at this police pickup with all its proponderance of evidence and they should be permanently banned from ever trying to enter the U.S. That their asylum applications are shielding them from any legal action to protect the public and being taken so seriously by officials points to a broken, pathetic, outrageously abused asylum system, that ought to be scrapped altogether. Asylum used to be for people who'd been persecuted by their governments.

Getting emptied out of a Venezuelan jail by a dictator for the express purpose of making it to America to be a human plague there is not what asylum laws were created for. And not every claim to asylum should be treated in the same solicitous way. Junk cases should be tossed immediately and don't need a long and expensive court series that takes years.

But that's what the Biden open-borders policy is. We can't even throw out instantly a group of smash and grab robbers from some foreign hellhole. All of the burden is on law-abiding Americans to prove that they shouldn't be able to stay. As for them, they get time and resources and NGO blubbering advocacy, all to keep them here to prey on Americans.

It's trash like this that makes a lot of Americans sick of the current asylum law as it is, and raises public support for getting rid of it altogether. If authorities can't distinguish between smash-and-grab robbers and actual legitimate asylum cases, then maybe it's time to get rid of the law altogether. No nation should have to keep predators like this in its berth.

