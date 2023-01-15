Mueller’s pit bull Andrew Weissmann is greasing the skids under Biden

Joe Biden has lost his protection and is now a liability to the cabal that runs the deep state. They are sending metaphorical shots across his bow, warning him that he and Jill will not be campaigning for re-election, and will be lucky to serve out his one and only term as president. Minimizing the damage to the cabal and the Democrat party that is its primary instrument is now the prime directive. The message to Biden is that he can either go out like Nixon or like Lyndon Baines Johnson. The former was driven from office, while the latter read the alignment of the stars and announced that he would not seek re-election to the presidency.

One piece of evidence comes from Andrew Weissmann, who ran the special counsel investigation of Trump purportedly headed by Robert Mueller. Weissmann is well known as a hard ball player, labeled a “pit bull” by even the New York Times. When he signals that someone is in danger, he is not to be ignored. He destroyed the firm Arthur Anderson, costing thousands of jobs by alleging it covered up the crimes of Enron, even though his conviction of the firm was later reversed.

Now, he is warning Joe Biden that he is in very thin ice, and the signal (in my opinion) is clear: get out while you can. Andrew Mark Miller reports for Fox News:

Andrew Weissmann, a top prosecutor in the Mueller investigation into former President Donald Trump, criticized the Biden White House on social media over its handling of classified documents and the media fallout that has ensued. "The WH keeps digging a hole deeper: they have failed to answer so many questions, which is very strange if this is all an innocent mistake," Weissmann, who was known as former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's "pitbull" during the Russia investigation, tweeted on Saturday. "Total number of government docs found and precisely where; and what levels of classification?" The tweet continued. "Why wasn't this all revealed in Nov/Dec?"

Robert Hur, the special counsel appointed to investigate Biden’s classified document handling, surely understands Weissmann’s signal. He is the other principal audience besides Biden, that Weissmann is addressing. If Biden does not want the force of the special counsel and the rest of the DOJ to fall on him, it might be time to make plans to move back to Delaware on a full time basis, not just weekends, and maybe sooner than January 2025.

Photo credit: Renew America CC BY 3.0 license