Leftist men are abandoning the gene pool

In the wake of Dobbs, huge numbers of leftist men are getting vasectomies. If we follow the logic of the 2005 book Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything, that should mean that there will soon be a dramatic diminution in leftist thinking across America. This can only be seen as a good thing.

Freakonomics is an enjoyable book that makes all sorts of counterintuitive arguments. The argument that occupied the most airtime was in Chapter 4, where the authors, Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner, contended that the reason crime had fallen so much since the 1990s was the fact that abortion was legalized in 1973. Thus, they argued that the kinds of kids who were getting aborted were the same kind who would grow up to be criminals.

That was obviously a huge leap and was roundly criticized. One could just as easily argue that the diminution in crime came about because of the increased numbers of guns in private citizens’ hands along with heavier penalties for criminals. Correlation? Causation? Who knows?

I couldn’t help but think of the whole Freakonomics argument when I read about leftist men and vasectomies:

Liberal men are getting vasectomies in record numbers to protest abortion bans across the country in the wake of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. And that likely means fewer abortions. Reports of increased numbers of vasectomies have been coming in over the last six months following the summer ruling from the Supreme Court. In fact reports began surfacing after Texas became the first state to successfully ban abortions in late 2021 — with some reports indicating an increase of 15% in the number of men seeking vasectomies. After that, NPR indicated those numbers are shooting up nationwide. And thankfully the men getting vasectomies are the ones who would be perfectly fine with having their own child killed in an abortion. Now, doctors say there has been a 100-200% increase in vasectomies over the last 6 months following Dobbs.

Seemingly, these men are so terrified of no longer being able to sacrifice their unborn children to Earth Mother that they’re going to do the next best thing and simply prevent those children from ever being conceived.

While correlation and causation are two things unwary people can easily confuse, the rising vasectomy rates can result in an obvious prediction: If leftists decrease their child-producing capacity (and men can produce more children than women), then fewer children will be raised in leftist homes, increasing the likelihood that fewer American children will grow up to be leftists.

Heck, I’d even go so far as to say that there’ll be less crime, too. After all, if there’s one thing we’ve seen clearly over the last three years, it’s the correlation between crime and leftism: Antifa, BLM, and Democrat-run cities have all been responsible for a huge uptick in crime across America. If the men behind these crimes cease having children, their violent genes (and they do exist) will stop getting passed on.

However, the leftists’ drive to decrease their own reproductive success may also explain the escalating madness in our schools, from kindergarten through graduate school. If they can’t have their own children, they’re going to have yours.

Image: F Collective: Pro-Choice Action by Kate Ausburn.