House Republicans must resist the temptation to impeach Biden

It’s likely that, as more information about Biden’s classified document heist emerges, the Republican House will impeach him. It’s even possible that, given that he’s become a liability, the Senate, even with its Democrat majority, would then agree to remove Biden from office. However, while Biden will get his just deserts, that doesn’t mean the situation in America improves. Indeed, it might get worse.

At this point, there’s no question that Biden violated national security laws. Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor, wrote:

The reaction to the special counsel appointment by Richard Sauber, the lawyer Biden has brought into the White House to help deal with investigations, was remarkable. He said the president was confident that the special counsel investigation would find that the documents in question were “inadvertently misplaced.” That’s not a defense to a charge of mishandling classified information. It is tantamount to an admission of guilt. For conviction, federal law requires prosecutors to establish that the defendant was grossly negligent. There is no need to prove that an accused was trying to harm the United States; just that he was trusted with classified information and carelessly flouted the standards for safeguarding it.

So, Joe Biden has admitted that, while he was Vice President and for six years after that, he violated national security laws. Does that constitute a basis for impeachment? Absolutely.

Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution gives Congress absolute power to remove a President from Office…for “high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” As leftists never tired of pointing out when they thought they’d caught Trump violating national security laws (he didn’t), this is as serious a crime as one can commit.

Additionally, impeachment for something like this doesn’t preclude an honest DOJ from filing charges against Biden. Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution states that “the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.”

Biden is in big trouble. The question is whether the Senate, where Democrats have a small majority, will elect to pull the plug on his presidency. On the one hand, Biden has announced that he’ll run in 2024, which is a disaster for the Democrats. One basement campaign, with help from lots of institutional cheating, worked. It’s unlikely to work a second time when the candidate is demented and compromised. Moreover, both Trump and DeSantis (who are currently the leading Republican candidates) are very serious threats.

But you know what? If I were a Senate Democrat, I’d go ahead and pull the plug on the Biden presidency. Why? Because it leaves them no worse than they were before in terms of the executive office and potentially leaves them much better situated coming into 2024.

In terms of more of the same, remember that the person who replaces Biden if he’s driven from office is Kamala Harris. This Kamala Harris:

Kamala: "I think of this moment as a moment that is about great momentum, inspired by, yes, optimism…but also inspired by also our collective effort to see what can be unburdened by what has been.”pic.twitter.com/6gO6YZaxtr — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 12, 2023

Second, Harris will need a Vice President. If I were in the Democrats’ shoes, I would draft Michelle Obama to be the Veep. She’s claimed that she hates being in politics, but her two biographies, especially the most recent one, say otherwise.

At that point, Democrats have two options. They can let Harris finish Biden’s term and then put her out to pasture with Michelle as the candidate. Or they can speed the process by getting Harris to resign (“too much pressure” or something like that), and installing Michelle in the White House. Her tenure will be less than two years, which means she can run for president in 2024 and again in 2028.

Michelle Obama is, for reasons that consistently elude me, hugely popular. She’s a Black female who is the wife of the much-adored Barack Obama (another form of public adulation that eludes me). And we all know…nudge, nudge, wink, wink…that having Michelle in the Oval Office really means that Obama will be back for his fourth and fifth terms (with Biden having been his third term).

This is not a far-fetched theory. Given Michelle’s popularity and Democrat control over voting processes, it’s a way more likely scenario than one that sees a corrupt, senile, famously stupid Democrat win the most votes in American history.

It seems that the best thing to do is to leave Biden hanging in the breeze right now, get a Republican in the White House in 2024, along with an honest Attorney General, and then indict Biden for violating national security laws. That keeps America from making a giant leap from the frying pan right into the fire.

