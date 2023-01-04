Kevin McCarthy becomes a squatter and whines ‘I earned this’

One picture is worth a thousand words:

Kevin McCarthy would really hate if this verified picture of him got around today



He’s so America First! pic.twitter.com/uMvN5D4J7M — Rogan O’Handley (@DC_Draino) January 3, 2023

You know what’s noticeably absent from this image of an American congressman at work in the American capitol? The American flag. But that’s Kevin McCarthy for ya.

Call me old fashioned, but anyone acting as a representative for the American people who dons a Ukrainian flag pin and pocket square, while forgoing any display of Americanism, is a traitor. But not only that — McCarthy was a “lucky” recipient of FTX funds. You might recall when McCarthy announced there would be no “blank check” for Ukraine… but there would be a check. Well, now we know why….

By now we’ve all heard the news that McCarthy has so far suffered a humiliating defeat as House members failed to elect a Speaker. Funny though, that hasn’t stopped McCarthy from setting up shop in the Speaker’s office. McCarthy is officially a squatter, and that says everything about who he is as a man: entitled, self-serving, and completely lacking in integrity.

Matt Gaetz even wrote a scathing letter to the office of the Architect of the Capitol, seen here:

The Speaker of the House Office in the Capitol is currently being occupied by Kevin McCarthy.



Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today.



I’m demanding answers from the Architect of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/AIZ8bFks6W — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 4, 2023

But not only that, because McCarthy has also been whining about how he “earned this.” According to Teri Christoph at RedState, McCarthy delivered a “fiery” speech, where he declared, “I earned this job.” News flash: civil service is not about you, it’s supposed to be a role of self-sacrifice. But McCarthy wouldn’t know that now would he?

Christoph noted that “this likely did not go over well” as Rep. Scott Perry responded to McCarthy with this:

We demanded that he cease his efforts to defeat competitive conservative candidates in open Republican primaries. He denied it. Kevin McCarthy had an opportunity to be Speaker of the House. He rejected it.

Republicans would have voted McCarthy in, if he had simply promised to stop sabotaging America first conservatives — but apparently he couldn’t even do that.

So here is my appeal to those making their stand against the Swamp: cut off the head of the snake. Do whatever you have to do to prevent McCarthy or Hakeem Jeffries (the Democrat choice) from taking office as the Speaker. Remember what our Founders pledged? Their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor. We hired you to serve our interests, not yours.

Image: Kevin McCarthy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.