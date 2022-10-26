From Hunter Biden to the FBI, the American people have some pretty big liabilities

Last night I came across a news story from 2016, which reported the details of a convicted Chinese spy, previously employed by the FBI. As I scanned the article, one line in particular caught my eye: “As usual for Beijing, they…. paid their mole with prostitutes and hotel stays.”

Who was this spy? Hunter Biden?

Now, in light of current events, I found this completely unsurprising — of course the FBI isn’t an actual safety net, but rather a massive liability (frankly, one of many). This could be for a myriad of possible reasons: it’s an overgrown tumor of a federal agency, so maybe it’s impossible to thoroughly vet and monitor their employees; it could be because the Swamp is so entrenched, and weaponization was inevitable, because that’s just what governments do when they get too big; or could it be because the agency operates under a shroud of secrecy, which as John F. Kennedy said in 1961, is “repugnant” to a free society? Actually, here is more of the quote for elucidated context:

The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it?

Is the FBI really anything more than an extension of Yale’s Skull and Bones, The Ivy Club at Princeton, or Cornell’s Quill and Dagger? Many of our most high-profile, and notorious — Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, climate czar John Kerry, Bush Sr. and Bush Jr., Woodrow Wilson — statesmen hailed from such institutions; it stands to reason the bureaucracy picked some up as well.

When it’s everyday news that our “leaders” and our agencies are in bed with a communist enemy — I emphasize this because I suspect we’re desensitized to treasonous affairs and the gravity of dalliances with communism — it’s safe to say domestic tranquility is undoubtedly compromised. (We all know how much politicians seem to love their Chinese spies…. Feinstein…. Swalwell….)

The federal government is an albatross around the neck of the American people, and its agencies and its associates are the biggest threat facing the sovereignty and freedom of the citizenry. Heck, it’s even (or especially) the Republicans! Remember when Kevin McCarthy said there wouldn’t be any carte blanche checks for mob boss Zelensky if the GOP took the House in the midterms? May not be a blank check, but there would still be a check….

When we cite the “limited government” principles of our Founders, we need to understand how limited they really were. If we are to restore our nation to its Providential birthright as the city on the hill, operating within the confines of this mindset, and applying it to our civic duties is crucial: when we vote both federally and locally, and when we teach our children and grandchildren about American government and our heritage.

Image: Marc Nozell from Merrimack, New Hampshire, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.