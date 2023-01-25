Joe Biden threatens Americans -- again

Martin Luther King Jr. was a man of peace. He understood that true cultural revolutions happen when men come to understand and accept one another -- not when one side crushes the other under a boot of force. He repeatedly faced down violent opposition with peaceful demonstrations. Despite his untimely death, he won. He was right and the America we live in now proves it.

Having learned nothing from Reverend King, Joe Biden commemorated MLK day by threatening his fellow citizens. Speaking at the National Action Network’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast, he said:

I love my right-wing friends who talk about the tree of liberty is water of the blood of patriots. If you need to work about taking on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don't need an AR-15.

Mangling the quote aside, it was another classless speech from that down to earth guy from Scranton. At least he didn’t threaten us with nukes this time.

So now we know the new rules. Mean tweets are a valid cause to attempt removal of a chief executive -- twice. Strutting around like the bully in a neighborhood bar and threatening to target Americans with Hellfire missiles is a sign that the “adults are back in charge.” Have you got that?

Joe’s threat tells us a couple of things about Joe. The first is that he lacks moral character. Only a person of poor character goes so quickly to threats of violence in lieu of rational debate. Apparently, violence is not his means of last resort. It’s his first.

His threat also tells us that he’s historically illiterate. Only a person with no understanding of history would make such an idiotic claim. He has no understanding of how wars are won or lost -- and he’s lost one himself. The winners of wars are not those with the most military might. The winner is the side with the most determination. War ends when one opponent’s will to fight collapses. The application of force serves to soften up an opponent’s will, but the stronger of the two opponents doesn’t always win.

America won its independence from a militarily superior England through sheer determination. We won when King George III gave up. North Vietnam beat our vastly superior forces. We won every battle, but they won the war when our internal divisions caused us to give up. History is replete with military victories by inferior forces.

I’ll leave it to the military experts to debate the technical ability of a 2.1-million soldier military to put down a 332-million citizen population (many with military training) armed with an estimated 393 million firearms. However, there’s a non-technical way to analyze Joe’s hypothetical of AR-15-wielding citizens challenging an F-15-equipped military. We can simply look at Joe Biden’s first year in office to see how it might turn out.

How many F-15s did the Taliban have? Were they well equipped with tanks, helicopters, and artillery? Did the Taliban have anything that couldn’t be carried in the back of a pickup truck? What chance did the Taliban’s estimated 80,000 soldiers have against the awesome power of America’s 2,100,000 soldiers?

And yet our bully in the Oval Office surrendered and ran. He left behind an estimated $8B in advanced weaponry, thousands of American citizens, and tens of thousands of allies whom we had promised sanctuary to. The Taliban didn’t have any tanks before, but they do now. Our fearless Commander in Chief had the men, the technology, and the logistics to win. And he still lost to a bunch of 7th-century thugs. Yet Joe Biden thinks he can crush a heavily armed 21st-century American citizenry.

How wise is it to presume that 331 million Americans -- who have the farms, factories, and firearms -- won’t be able to do what a rag-tag bunch of poorly trained and underequipped cave dwellers have already done?

Does our “most experienced President in history” know what he’s talking about? Or is it all bullsh*t and bluster from a little man, with poor character, trying to feel superior by threatening his own people?

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He has written for American Thinker and American Free News Network. He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore