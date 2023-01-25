Schiff, Swalwell stamp their feet in rage at being booted from the House intel committee

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made good on his promise to boot two Democrats, Rep. Adam Schiff, and Rep Eric Swalwell, from the House intelligence committee based on their dishonesty.

It couldn't come soon enough. Thomas Lifson has a nice piece describing what a pleasant surprise it is to see this coming from McCarthy.

I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee.



I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people. pic.twitter.com/ePxlbanxta — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 25, 2023

.@SpeakerMcCarthy to reporter: Let me be very clear & respectful to you. You ask me a question when I answer it it's the answer to your question. You don't get to determine whether I answer a question or not, okay? In all respect...what happens in the Intel Cmte you don't know. pic.twitter.com/WD57QB7m1v — CSPAN (@cspan) January 25, 2023

What's fun about this is the foot-stamping rage we are seeing in reaction to the measure.

Here's Eric Swalwell, famous for his sex-and-fundraising relationship with suspected Chinese spy Fang Fang:

This rejection is based on a claim that the Washington Post independent-fact checker gave 4 Pinocchios. Speaker Boehner and Ryan, both Gang of 8 members, appointed me to Intel with access to the same facts McCarthy is distorting. He can keep me off Intel, but I’m not going away. https://t.co/YQZOVCSJpO — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 25, 2023

No, Eric, you aren't going away. You will stay, and just sit and watch as your colleagues take your seat on the intelligence committee, and managing to stay away from Chinese spies, and reading all the secrets you no longer will be able to. Enjoy your perch from the outside, doofus.

Perhaps he was trying to make a threat. Good luck with that, wimpy.

Meanwhile, here's Adam Schiff, mad as an old wet hen:

Kevin McCarthy just kicked me and @RepSwalwell off the Intelligence Committee.



This is petty, political payback for investigating Donald Trump.



If he thinks this will stop me, he will soon find out just how wrong he is.



I will always defend our democracy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 25, 2023

Stop him? He's running 0 for 3 in his quest to Get Trump. He's done a pretty good job of stopping himself, given his string of Wile-e-Coyote failures, and status as a national laughingstock.

Listing all of Adam Schiff's major lies would require a book.



But there's no disputing one fact: before the 2020 election, he abused his authority as Chair of House Intel to endorse a knowing lie: the Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation." That alone justified his removal. pic.twitter.com/uOOTe45tvn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 25, 2023

Keeping Schiff off the intelligence committee will just keep him from using his position to spread falsehoods and lies to the public based on his committee status. He can continue to lie without it now.

In any case, all of this is window-dressing. Both jackasses know that this committee booting was payback for the game they started, the booting of Rep. Jim Banks (and Rep. Jim Jordan) from the January 6 committee with zero explanation from them, based on their willingness to ask tough questions:

Nancy Pelosi kicked me off the Jan 6th unselect committee & never gave a reason.



Adam Schiff & Eric Swalwell have lied, threatened our national security and cannot be trusted.



I fully support @SpeakerMcCarthy’s decision to reject their appointment to the Intelligence Committee. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 24, 2023

And their booting of Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene from her committee assignments (along with a couple of others) based on phony claims that she was a supporter of qAnon:

That’s going to be a hard NO.



Not for political reasons, like the Democrats did to me, but because Schiff and Swalwell can’t be trusted on the Intelligence Committee. https://t.co/68HRh7hFcd — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 24, 2023

The wailing simply hasn't stopped. Openly anti-semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (who will probably be next to go) joined the gang in this news item, yelling 'vengence.'

Schiff, Swalwell, Omar respond after Speaker McCarthy keeps them off committees: 'Political vengeance'



☹️😡👎sad when people who should not even be in Congress must be forced off key committees to keep us safe. Thank you

Speaker McCarthyhttps://t.co/gxCXDkeCcS — Alan Robertson (@aroberts3016) January 25, 2023

Politics is all about payback. They should know this, that if they start something like this, they can expect to be repaid in kind when the shoe is on the other tootsie. Even. Steven. That's how these things go.

That they can't even admit that, but instead wail and whine like toddlers, goes to show just how unfit they both were to be on something like House the intelligence committee. It seems they lack something in temperament to understand how politics works and need pacifiers and coddling instead. Suck it up, bozos.

This is pathetic. Good job getting rid of this childish pair Speaker McCarthy.

