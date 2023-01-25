« Kevin McCarthy delightfully exceeds expectations, tosses Schiff and Swalwell from Intell Cmte and skewers biased reporter | DirecTV deplatforms Newsmax, cutting off its 13 million subscribers from the fourth-rated cable news channel »
January 25, 2023

Schiff, Swalwell stamp their feet in rage at being booted from the House intel committee

By Monica Showalter

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made good on his promise to boot two Democrats, Rep. Adam Schiff, and Rep Eric Swalwell, from the House intelligence committee based on their dishonesty.

It couldn't come soon enough. Thomas Lifson has a nice piece describing what a pleasant surprise it is to see this coming from McCarthy.

 

 

 

 

What's fun about this is the foot-stamping rage we are seeing in reaction to the measure.

Here's Eric Swalwell, famous for his sex-and-fundraising relationship with suspected Chinese spy Fang Fang:

 

 

No, Eric, you aren't going away. You will stay, and just sit and watch as your colleagues take your seat on the intelligence committee, and managing to stay away from Chinese spies, and reading all the secrets you no longer will be able to. Enjoy your perch from the outside, doofus.

Perhaps he was trying to make a threat. Good luck with that, wimpy.

Meanwhile, here's Adam Schiff, mad as an old wet hen:

 

 

Stop him? He's running 0 for 3 in his quest to Get Trump. He's done a pretty good job of stopping himself, given his string of Wile-e-Coyote failures, and status as a national laughingstock.

 

 

Keeping Schiff off the intelligence committee will just keep him from using his position to spread falsehoods and lies to the public based on his committee status. He can continue to lie without it now.

In any case, all of this is window-dressing. Both jackasses know that this committee booting was payback for the game they started, the booting of Rep. Jim Banks (and Rep. Jim Jordan) from the January 6 committee with zero explanation from them, based on their willingness to ask tough questions:

 

 

And their booting of Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene from her committee assignments (along with a couple of others) based on phony claims that she was a supporter of qAnon:

 

 

The wailing simply hasn't stopped. Openly anti-semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (who will probably be next to go) joined the gang in this news item, yelling 'vengence.'

 

 

Politics is all about payback. They should know this, that if they start something like this, they can expect to be repaid in kind when the shoe is on the other tootsie. Even. Steven. That's how these things go.

That they can't even admit that, but instead wail and whine like toddlers, goes to show just how unfit they both were to be on something like House the intelligence committee. It seems they lack something in temperament to understand how politics works and need pacifiers and coddling instead. Suck it up, bozos.

This is pathetic. Good job getting rid of this childish pair Speaker McCarthy.

Image: NicePNG // free download

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com