Illinois governor wants constitutional amendment enshrining abortion

Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois recently called for a constitutional amendment to ensure maximum abortion access throughout the state.

Pritzker was sworn into office for his second term as governor on January 9. He said this during his inaugural address: "The right to privacy and bodily autonomy demand[s] that we establish a constitutional protection for reproductive rights in Illinois. The extremists still want to take away a woman's right to choose and I don't intend to let them. That's why, yet again, on women's rights, Illinois will lead."

He added, "If given the chance, a bunch of right-wing judges and legislators will take away women's rights. Illinois spoke loudly and decisively in 2022 and declared that in the land of Lincoln, we trust women."

God, where to start? Actually...with God.

The Illinois Constitution explicitly states that "no person shall be deprived of life without due process of law." This is based on the concept of natural rights so clearly stated in the Declaration of Independence: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men." The first of these unalienable rights is the right to life. Pritzker's proposed amendment would be unconstitutional. And he certainly wasn't for "the right to privacy and bodily autonomy" when it came to COVID policies and mandates. Nor is he when it comes to policies protecting citizens from government overreach, crime, or anything else.

The real extremists are the radical leftists who now control the Democrat Party. It is they who have nothing but contempt for women — real women — as is made abundantly clear by, among other things, their rabid insistence that men be allowed into women's bathrooms and locker rooms...and onto their sports teams.

Pritzker citing Lincoln on this matter, even as regards his state's nickname, is repulsive. Honest Abe did his best by all Americans...of both sexes. But I doubt he would've been all-in for women's "right" to kill their unborn children. Nor were the Founders. More reason for progressives to disdain and disparage them. But their embrace of natural rights granted by our Creator was what set America apart...and on a path to unprecedented prosperity and decency.

Had they instead embraced the progressives' "vision," the Declaration might have read: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are the right to use any bathroom and locker room that they damn well please, the right to other people's money, and the right to kill their unborn child. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men."

Had they held those "truths" to be self-evident, instead of the right to "Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness," where would we be now?

Sadly, we may well be about to find out.

