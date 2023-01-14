Congress needs this guy appointed to keep the MAGA spirit alive

House speaker Kevin McCarthy would be wise to name an arbitrator whose responsibilities would include settling intra-party disputes and recommending courses of political action. The premise of establishing an Office to Resolve Differences and Recommend Action (ORDARA) is derived from the following passage in The Prince, chapter 6, by Machiavelli:

[I]t ought to be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, then to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things. Because the innovator has for enemies all those who have done well under the old conditions, and lukewarm defenders in those who may do well under the new. This coolness arises partly from fear of the opponents, who have the laws on their side, and partly from the incredulity of men, who do not readily believe in new things until they have had a long experience of them.

To be blunt, Donald Trump should have been counseled on the need for an ombudsman to assist him in introducing the principles of "Make America Great Again" to the country. With MAGA, President Trump was introducing "a new order of things" and, as an "innovator," had countless enemies, while supported by "lukewarm defenders" who were not confident that Mr. Trump would be successful in draining the swamp.

The relevance of this passage from The Prince to Mr. Trump's difficulties with the Resistance of the Deep State is easily demonstrated: would a successful reformer face an investigation by a special counsel over the opposition of a Congress with a majority of members of the reformer's party? Paul Ryan was House speaker when President Trump took office. Ryan did not even rise to the level of "lukewarm" supporter of Mr. Trump. And so, the Mueller probe was created to hamstring, if not oust, Mr. Trump.

The guidance for the ORDARA arbitrator would be the text of The Federalist Papers, which illuminates the solutions to arguments raised by MAGA critics in the Republican Party. For example, Madison in Federalist No. 58 pointed this out: "[the] power over the purse may, in fact, be regarded as the most complete and effective weapon with which any constitution can arm the immediate representatives of the people, for obtaining a redress of every grievance, and for carrying into effect every just and salutary measure" (emphasis added). This passage, cited by the arbitrator, would silence "moderate" Republicans who would press GOP colleagues to accept leftist free-spending measures. (Presently, the left, supported by MAGA-phobes like Biden and McConnell, shrink with horror, like a vampire at the light of dawn, from the words "the power over the purse." For the denizens of the swamp, the purse is deeper than a Pacific Ocean trench.)

This rule of thumb would indicate the arbitrator's fidelity to our founding of liberty: the more the media howl in protest to MAGA government, the more the people will understand how successful MAGA principles are to our legacy of liberty.

As to courses of action — the arbitrator would be authorized to encourage House Republicans to follow policies that would likely appear daunting without such encouragement. Consider, please, the silence, thus far, from the House majority on the ways and means to deal with ongoing effects of the Very Select House Committee on Jan. 6. The left, abetted by media and judicial allies, promote the actions of this rogue committee as examples of positive redress of anti-government conduct. The truth is that this "Very Select Committee" trampled on regular order in the House, due process, and fundamental fairness, threatening, if it's terrible precedent is institutionalized, to end liberty and return the country to an age when crimes of heresy were the order of the day.

Every day this rogue committee sat, it violated the terms of its organizing resolution: H. Res. 503. Accordingly, it is an offense to the spirit of American liberty, extolled by Madison in Federalist No. 57, that any action taken by this disgrace to the Constitution, to representative government, to democracy itself, should linger, with malodorous effect. The arbitrator would recommend to the House majority the immediate enactment of a resolution declaring all actions taken by the Very Select Committee in violation of the terms of H. Res. 503 and, consequently, null and void.

The ORDARA arbitrator could also be given a brief to draft quick responses to the lies and hateful insults regularly hurled from leftist battlements, given the current cone silence over the MAGA targets of political abuse.

And with this recommendation in hand, how could House speaker McCarthy not do the right thing, and encourage the House to throw the action of the anti-American Very Select Committee on the ash heap of tyranny?

Mr. Speaker, appoint an arbitrator to encourage the House to promote MAGA patriotism and fidelity to liberty by President's Day. Gladden the hearts of our Founders.

