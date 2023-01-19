I am optimistic about America’s future

When it comes to America, I have a good understanding of this nation’s past and what we have overcome, leading me to be optimistic.

Recent events not so easily found, give credence to my optimism that will continue for years to come. Reclaiming the stewardship of our future generations is perhaps the most important factor in a prosperous and healthy America again, and on that front, we’ve made tremendous headyway. A few of the many examples include: parental victories won in sweeping school board takeovers; governors restoring education by removing curricula that should not be taught; and the reduction in students attending public schools.

Last year, Christian Podcasts ranked number one and two on Apple and Spotify charts. Despite the litany of Sodom and Gomorrah choices available, Christianity was chosen, showing this nation remains Judeo-Christian.

Great American Family, a relatively new channel on cable geared towards traditional values — which I have not seen due to not having cable — is the fastest growing network on cable television.

Victories we have seen at the highest levels of the federal courts not seen in decades will continue into the near future; constitutionally, these victories are important to America’s future.

Last year, a library in Dedham, MA, tried to go woke by refusing to put up a Christmas tree. The community who lived there forced the reversal. Library supervisor Lisa Desmond was the one who tried to cancel Christmas, and she was forced to resign.

Kirk Cameron’s children’s book, As You Grow, is a Christian children’s book he tried, without initial success, to get read at numerous libraries. He eventually had to rent a room at a library in Indianapolis to make it happen.

From Church Leaders, one of many sites that covered the incredible turnout:

Hundreds of families with children waited outside the library. As the doors opened, families made their way up to the sixth floor where Brave Books had rented a private room for Cameron’s reading. While roughly 1,000 people entered the building, all but 170 of them were halted at the door due to the room’s capacity limit.

Woke corporations like Disney, lost a considerable amount of money last year. The vast majority of Americans do not want anything to do with what the woke push. They prefer to spend their money on other things.

The reason I am optimistic about the future of this nation has nothing to do with Washington, or Progressive enclaves, but what lies between. The majority of this nation remains God-centered. Those Americans are what make this nation still unique in a dark world.

God has not turned His back on America. And Americans have not turned their backs on God. Despite the difficult to find news, it can be found to give credence to the belief that there are numerous reasons to be optimistic for this great nation.

