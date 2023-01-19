A classified document found in a garage is no accident, it is a crime

People are missing the point and the media are purposely distorting the facts about the discovery of classified documents in Joe Biden's possession. The unsecured classified documents found in Biden's garage is not only a crime scene, it is evidence of espionage.

Every pundit on the television continually demonstrates having little clue about the law or even the name of the security program that governs the safeguarding of classified materials.

They cannot and will not cite which law(s) was(were) broken when classified materials are discovered unsecured; irrespective of them being protected by a green Corvette or a garage door.

Under the Espionage Act, 18 USC 793: Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information lists the following:

(e) Whoever having unauthorized possession of, access to, or control over any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, or note relating to the national defense, or information relating to the national defense which information the possessor has reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation, willfully communicates, delivers, transmits or causes to be communicated, delivered, or transmitted, or attempts to communicate, deliver, transmit or cause to be communicated, delivered, or transmitted the same to any person not entitled to receive it, or willfully retains the same and fails to deliver it to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive it; or (f) Whoever, being entrusted with or having lawful possession or control of any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, note, or information, relating to the national defense, (1) through gross negligence permits the same to be removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of his trust, or to be lost, stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, or (2) having knowledge that the same has been illegally removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of its trust, or lost, or stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, and fails to make prompt report of such loss, theft, abstraction, or destruction to his superior officer- Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.

So, to be clear, what the media fail to report is that President Biden obviously violated paragraph (f) of the Espionage Act and Hunter Biden obviously violated paragraph (e) of the Espionage Act.

The governing law for the safeguarding of classified materials can be found at 32 CFR Part 117, the National Industrial Security Program, aka the NISPOM. The NISPOM is the security bible for the security officers of defense contractors who deal with classified documents and customers.

I worked for a defense contractor which did work for the intelligence community. After a comprehensive background investigation was conducted on me, I was awarded a TS/SCI, a Top Secret clearance with Sensitive Compartmented Information (I also took a counterintelligence polygraph). My work in a SCIF sometimes required SCI control systems SI and TK; access to special intelligence and satellite imagery, respectively.

What I see of media reporting and the White House narrative is cowardly and criminal.

For someone who worked in SCIFs, doing work for classified customers, I can state unequivocally, the media are purposely skewing the facts. They are using propaganda to create the illusion that a simple accident or the mishandling of documents occurred. But just mere fact that classified materials are not mere documents and were not properly secured, as required by the NISPOM is evidence of a major crime. In this case, the documents were essentially in the possession of Hunter Biden, the person who was reportedly living in the house, and who is not authorized to receive, possess, or transmit classified information. Any investigator would call that for what it obviously is: A probable safe house used to traffic classified materials, and for a long time.

Maybe there is an ulterior reason for Joe Biden to constantly return to Delaware or wherever his homes are located.

There is only one purpose for removing classified information from a safe or a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) without the proper authority; to conduct espionage. Removal is stealing and stolen documents are necessary to engage in that crime. Bradley Manning and Reality Winter are cases in point, that if you remove classified documents from a SCIF without authorization, you will be charged with violating the Espionage Act.

This basic lesson seems to have eluded the FBI.

If you or I had a single page of TS/SCI classified material, out of its container, out of a SCIF, we’d be locked up for espionage in a microsecond.

That the FBI has chosen not to do anything speaks volumes. They are compromised and by taking no action they are actually facilitating espionage. It must be great having the FBI run cover for a criminal enterprise.

We should not be surprised. Hillary Clinton was caught violating the Espionage Act and everyone knew it, but FBI Director James Comey exonerated her. Bradley Manning and Reality Winter thought they would receive the same 'punishment' Hillary received, but were mistaken.

The media and the Dems want to cite President Trump as being caught having classified materials at Mar-a-Lago but that accusation is a red herring. What the right wing media point out is that, as POTUS, Donald Trump had the absolute authority to declassify documents and keep copies of declassified documents for future use, such as for presidential libraries. With President Trump, it has been nothing but part of the harassment package by the FBI and the Attorney General to say he had “classified documents.”

What they will not tell you nor show you is that those documents no doubt possessed the required classification headers and footers but not the declassification stamps and the date of declassification on them, which rendered them declassified.

The FBI and the AG are unnecessarily harassing with President Trump. Congress needs to investigate and name names, and begin by impeaching FBI Director Christopher Wray and AG Merrick Garland.

President Biden has no excuse having any TS/SCI classified material, out of its container, out of a SCIF, unsecured in a garage, in the possession of someone not authorized to receive classified documents. Understandably, the Democrats and the media are scrambling to control a devastating narrative with evidence. There are many ways to conduct espionage, and President Biden has been caught in flagrante delicto trafficking classified documents.

Remember, the FBI looked the other way when Hillary Clinton was also trafficking classified documents.

Until Hillary came along, previously the greatest high-level “civil servant” to traffic classified documents was Alger Hiss, during the 1930s and 1940s. He was able to spirit thousands of documents out of the State Department using a 1929 Woodstock typewriter. When evidence of his treason and treachery was finally presented, Alger Hiss’s production for the Soviet Union was a stack of purloined documents four and a half feet high. Hillary’s production, of 30,000 missing emails, would have made a stack 11 feet high.

Question: How long has President Biden been conducting what had to be espionage—as a senator and vice president and now as president—and if we were to retrieve his production, how tall would that stack be?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License