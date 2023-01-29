« America’s spiritual crisis revealed in the Tyre Nichols tragedy | Ronald Reagan words on taxes are very relevant today »
January 29, 2023

Google warning viewers about watching Jesse Watters on Fox News

By Ed Lasky

We get our channels through Google/You Tube TV. I record Jesse Watters and I tried to watch Friday night and this censorship showed up!

 I guess their video of the Memphis beating was on the show Friday night and that might have precipitated this, but I have never seen this warning before. 

Thomas Lifson adds:

Video of the Memphis beating was on many cable news channels. Did they all receive this warning?

 

