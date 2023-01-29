America’s spiritual crisis revealed in the Tyre Nichols tragedy

Some are saying that the death of Tyre Nichols was due to “bad policing” or perhaps affirmative action hiring.

Neither is truly the main reason.

The Tyre Nichols tragedy was due to a spiritual void where the perpetrators have no conscience.

You don’t behave so viciously toward anyone unless you have it in your soul, your being, to be that way. And because the human race is fallen, deeply prone to bad behavior, born to be bad, so to speak, human beings default to that evil fallen state.

As the Bible warns, “they do what is right in their own eyes.”

But it is God’s eyes they should be concerned with. People are without conscience if they are psychopaths. They also behave without conscience when they believe no one will hold them accountable. They are like all of us born into sin. Perhaps this sounds overstated. It is not; the Spirit of God inhabits those who believe in Him and walk with Him. That Spirit of God is absent in others, and so they have no fear, no love, no respect for what God has told us clearly He wants of us. God forbids murder, for example. Those cops murdered Nichols.

Culturally, we see this lack of spiritual health everywhere. It’s in our schools, especially, with the teaching of debased perversions, but it is everywhere else as well.

Some police departments are bypassing the usual screening processes in favor of hiring those who are not qualified. It’s a hiring method akin to no-bail, retributive “justice,” and affirmative action — it all lowers the standards and invites miscreants and mischief.

Supposedly, the lowered standards help to hire qualified blacks, but those blacks are not qualified; so new standards are created for them, which are lowered standards.

That may be how five black police officers managed to murder a young black man in cold blood, seemingly without provocation, perhaps even premeditatedly.

But even if we stipulate that the black officers were qualified, how did the Tyre Nichols murder even happen?

As Dan Bongino keeps asking, “Who does this?” Those who “do this” are without conscience.

It isn’t complicated. I watched the video and kept asking, “Why is this happening?” All I saw coming from the five officers was rage, a red haze. This is a spiritual matter — men and women without God are defaulting to their fallen state of anger, malevolence, and evil. There is no other word for this but evil.

How do you explain such evil? It’s not hard to explain if you view this spiritually: Evil is the default state of mankind. It’s a disfiguring birthmark. Only a healthy fear of God can lift the spiritual cloud over the Orginal Sin that hovers over this nation and her people.

God alone can prevent people from surrendering to their base instincts. God alone can confer a conscience upon fallen people. Tyre Nichols would be alive today if those officers truly believed in the God of the Bible and behaved accordingly.

