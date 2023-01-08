George Santos and the political lies of others

This is one man who lied to win a seat in Congress.

YouiTube screengrab

This the New York Times covers.

But like the rest of the main stream media the Times doesn't cover the promotion of lies that it and the rest of the main stream media have participated in for the last six years, including the Trump -Russian collusion lie, the lie that the Russians paid a bounty on the lives of our soldiers in Afghanistan, which Trump supposedly did nothing about, the lie that Hunter, Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

Those lies had the support of the Democrat party, the mainstream media, the intelligence services including the FBI, and the big tech companies. And those lies were not used to elect a single congressman but to elect a president and to try to drive an elected president from office.

And those were not just stretches of the truth like Joe Biden lying that he graduated in the upper half of his class in law school when he graduated at the bottom, or that he graduated with three degrees, or that his son was killed in the war in Iraq or that his first wife was killed by a driver “who drank his lunch” or that he never talked to Hunter about his corrupt businesses or participated in those businesses, etc.

And the Times isn’t covering the news about the Twitter files being reported by independent journalists, which show the FBI and the Biden administration suppressing the truth about the Bidens and promoting lies. Adam Schiff, who told lie after lie after lie in an attempt to drive an elected president from office, must be laughing to himself over the storm of criticism Santos receives.

The Democrat Party tells us that it has been focused on “threats to our democracy.” But democracy requires free and fair elections. And you can’t have a free and fair election when the mainstream media, one of the two principal parties, the tech giants, and the intelligence services conspire to suppress the truth and to win elections by fraud. Neither the Democrats nor the mainstream media seem particularly concerned about this threat to our democracy. In fact, they are promoting it.