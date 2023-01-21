Friday’s March for Life was a huge success (as always)

Yesterday saw this year’s March for Life in Washington, D.C., the first one since the Supreme Court decided the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the question of abortion to the states where it belongs. Dobbs doesn’t mean that anti-abortion efforts are over; it means, instead, that the effort to stop wholesale abortion in America must now be focused at the state level. After all, immediately after Dobbs, Democrat-run states doubled down on their abortion policies.

Until I abandoned my lifelong Democrat party allegiance and became a conservative, I had no idea that there was an annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., because the media ignored it. I knew that some people showed up in San Francisco, where I lived but, of course, I accepted the San Francisco Chronicle’s annual characterization (and I’m paraphrasing here) that they were all religious crackpots.

The reality is that every year, the March for Life is the single biggest gathering in Washington, D.C., although the lack of violence, litter, and destruction helps the media turn a blind eye to it. The only reason that anybody not already familiar with the Right to Life March learned about the 2019 march was that the left-wing media defamed 16-year-old Nicholas Sandmann, who had smiled nervously when a leftwing activist aggressively got in his face, drumming and hollering. The media managed to turn the shy teenager’s peaceful response into an indictment of the March, which they characterized as a collection of fanatic religious haters.

Castigate as they will, though, the March isn’t going anywhere, and there’s a good reason for that: Demographics are destiny. The March is filled with young people who were born in enthusiastically pro-life homes. There is no annual countermarch of that size filled with young people born in pro-abortion homes because fewer of those young’uns got born. You can’t show up if you don’t exist. Pro-life families, by definition, will outbreed pro-abortion families.

That enthusiasm for life is why, every year, there’s stunning footage showing the number of peaceful, law-abiding participants in a march dedicated to preserving the lives of the most helpless among us. I thought you’d enjoy that footage and other videos and photos from the event—and do note that people are normal and happy looking, not weird and angry. Oh, and note that this is a racially mixed crowd.

WOW! Check out this AMAZING time lapse video of thousands of pro-life people at the March for Life. pic.twitter.com/dpvKuGVxL3 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 20, 2023

Honored to March for Life today with great friends: Father Frank Pavone’s Pastor Paula White, Bob Unanue and Jonathan Cain! pic.twitter.com/xVi0Ksb8dq — Alveda C. King, Ph.D. (@AlvedaCKing) January 20, 2023

"That's a life that you're taking off the earth, that's not what God would've intended."@MaryMargOlohan asks students from the Bronx, NY at @March_for_Life why they are pro-life. #WhyWeMarch #LifeWins pic.twitter.com/Y2VUrgmmKJ — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) January 20, 2023

Take a look at this AMAZING crowd standing for life! pic.twitter.com/xhQoem77OJ — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 20, 2023

So proud of @LibertyU students Over 500 students and 11 buses rolling out this morning at 5am to @March_for_Life in Washington, DC. #marchforlife2023 pic.twitter.com/zLsCu2q6lN — Ryan Helfenbein (@RHelfenbein) January 20, 2023

The Mainstream Media never covers it but look at this incredible crowd at the March For Life in Washington DC! pic.twitter.com/GpmdzQdSAN — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 20, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: Thousands continue to march in Washington D.C. as the @March_for_Life takes over the streets near the Capitol and Supreme Court. @OANN pic.twitter.com/9rIpgBjhVD — Anthony Hughes OAN  (@CallMeAntwan) January 20, 2023

An absolutely massive crowd here in Washington for the first post-Roe March for Life. Absolutely puts the Women’s March to shame. pic.twitter.com/cO58NvEG0y — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) January 20, 2023

100,000 Pro-Life Americans March for Life, Celebrate Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade https://t.co/X5ZK9CriUP pic.twitter.com/HfSnkYorGJ — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 21, 2023

