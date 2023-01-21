At the border, Biden confirms the Democratic Party’s Anti-Semitism and Anti-Americanism

During his visit to U.S.-Mexican border in January 2023, President Biden brought up an ugly chapter in the history of Democrat rule in America.

In response to a reporter's question about the admission of illegal border crossers, Biden replied: "I thought it was a human right for, you know, Jews in Germany to be able to go — to get to escape and get help where they could."

Biden's allusion to history, implying America had been a haven for these Jews fleeing Hitler, was a flagrant falsehood. Should the United States offer Latin Americans the same welcome it provided to the Jews escaping Hitler’s Final Solution, no single person would cross US Mexican border.

Indeed, the United States was not a place where Jews could “to get to escape and get help.” The most telling is the tragedy of the German ocean liner MS St. Louis, whose captain, Gustav Schroder, tried to save 937 German Jewish refugees after they were denied entry to Cuba by bringing his ship to Miami only to learn that President Roosevelt and the Democratically controlled Congress refused his Jewish passengers a safe harbor. The desperate passengers of St. Louis sent President Roosevelt a telegram begging him for refuge – he never bothered to reply. By taking no action, Roosevelt sent them back to slaughter.

MS. St. Louis (public domian picture)

Although some European countries accepted the MS St. Louis’s Jews, it only delayed the inevitable. As German armies rolled over Europe, most of them became victims of the Holocaust. Moreover, at the dawn of World War II, a bill was introduced in Congress to increase the emigration quota for Jewish refugee children. It died in committee in the summer of 1939, and millions of Jewish children were deprived of the chance to be part of the American future, or more precisely, they were deprived of any future.

Incidentally, Anne Frank and her family were denied asylum in America and perished in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

The Democrats' refusal to rescue Jews from extermination offered Hitler a propaganda coup; he used it to justify the persecution of Jews. The Nazis could say that they were not alone in their hatred of Jews; the rest of the world, and especially the United States, did not want them, either.

Was it a case of willful blindness? Regardless, this indelible stain of contributing to the Holocaust should remain in American consciousness forever.

That was then, but things are not much better now for the Russians and Ukrainians who have refused to participate in the Russian–Ukrainian war or the refugees fleeing from the Ukrainian war zone trying to save their lives and their children's lives by seeking refuge in the United States. Mostly, they are English-speaking, well-educated, law-abiding citizens, but they are not welcome.

Instead, in a striking dissonance between Jews in 1939 and Russians and Ukrainians today, masses of immigrants from Latin America are met with open arms – no visas required, just crossing the American border. It would require a fierce Democratic supporter to deny that Donald Trump was right when he stated, “When Mexico sends its people...they’re sending people with lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” We can add that they’re also bringing disease and human trafficking.

But, reprehensible as it might be, the open borders and the subsequent upsurge of refugees serve the Democrat party’s political objectives.

The Democrats’ scheme is to change the country’s demographics with an emphasis on open borders, thus ensuring a continuous inflow of Latinos to the U.S. The central premise of this strategy is to entice the immigrants to vote Democrat with welfare benefits, free health care, free education of children, and eventual citizenship. Yet, despite dreadful consequences, the Democrats exhibit a greater hatred for Americanism than for terrorism, drugs, and crimes, which makes them inherently incapable or rather unwilling to safeguard this country.

Those herds of immigrants with morals and values opposed to those of Americans promoted resentment instead of assimilation, polarization instead of unification, and ultimately making the United States of America not united, not states, and not even American.

Alexander G. Markovsky is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, a conservative think tank that examines national security, energy, risk analysis, and other public policy issues. He is the author of “Anatomy of a Bolshevik” and “Liberal Bolshevism: America Did Not Defeat Communism, She Adopted It.” Mr. Markovsky is the owner and CEO of Litwin Management Services, LLC. He can be reached at alex.g.markovsky@gmail.com