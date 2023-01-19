Flatfoot: Chicago mayor keeps making a mess of things

Lori Lightfoot is the mayor of Chicago. She is running for re-election.

For a second time, she has tried to recruit students to campaign for her.

The first time was in August 2021. Last year, she sent emails to the City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) seeking volunteers.

She was shot down.

The email sent in August prompted at least one instructor to file a complaint with the City Colleges' ethics office. It is unclear whether that complaint prompted an investigation, or the status of that probe. "After receiving a campaign email in August seeking student volunteers, City Colleges staff notified its Ethics Department," City Colleges' Katheryn Hayes said. "Following the department's guidance, City Colleges notified the campaign of CCC's ethics policy and purged the emails from CCC accounts."

Lori Lightfoot is not a quick study. She did it again this past week.

Not only did she send emails to CCC in search of volunteers, but she also sent emails to Chicago Public School teachers suggesting that they get their students to help her and receive credit to boot.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's reelection campaign not only sent emails to Chicago Public Schools teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor — and earn class credit — but identical emails went to instructors at the City Colleges of Chicago.

So what was in the email?

"Lightfoot for Chicago is seeking resumes from any volunteer interested in campaign politics and eager to gain experience in the field," the email read. "The ideal volunteer will be efficient, well organized and enthusiastic about joining a dynamic team. A strong commitment to Democratic ideals is essential. … We're simply looking for enthusiastic, curious and hard-working young people eager to help Mayor Lightfoot win this spring" (emphasis added).

Well, there you have it. Field experience.

Lunatic Lori used the dreaded F-word.

The University of Southern California Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work will no longer use the word "field" in its curriculum or its practices as part of its anti-racist framework, according to an email reportedly sent Monday. The school reportedly stripped the word from use due to alleged ties to "anti-Black" and "anti-immigrant" rhetoric[.] ... "This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language," the email reportedly reads. "Language can be powerful, and phrases such as 'going into the field' or 'field work' may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign."

L.L. has demonstrated anti-White racism:

"By now, you may have heard the news that on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as Mayor of this great City, I will be exclusively providing one-on-one interviews with journalists of color," Lightfoot said in a letter to local media provided The Post. "As a person of color, I have throughout my adult life done everything that I can to fight for diversity and inclusion in every institution that I have been a part of and being Mayor makes me uniquely situated to shine a spotlight on this most important issue."

Now she is displaying anti-Black and anti-immigrant racism. This just about completes the everyone-is-included trifecta.

Perhaps Dirty Lori is channeling her inner Harry Callahan — i.e., she hates everyone.

Now, that is equity.

Image: Lori Lightfoot. Credit: MacLean Center via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).