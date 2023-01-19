Lies, lies, and more lies: 'experts' claim 'net-zero' will usher in prosperity

A new report out at Yahoo News last week detailed how “net-zero” could “generate” over $10 trillion by 2050. Any report that claims “experts” can calculate the economic environment of the world in 27 years is just making things up. The number of variables would be endless.

It is no different than pretending that if we switch from gas powered vehicles to vehicles powered by flammable pollutants, temperatures would decrease by a few tenths of a degree by the year 2100. Climate variables change every day, and they are numerous, so the numbers are essentially pulled out of a hat. Of course, when the predictions aren’t set to manifest for another 80 years, no one can prove how wrong they are; yet in the meantime, “green” policies leave a path of destroyed economies. The experts can barely predict the weather a day out; why would we believe they can predict a climate decades into the future?

Here are some of the very real and very relevant considerations when pushing for a “net-zero” world:

Over 6,000 products are derived from crude oil. What is the cost when the stock prices collapse and the companies producing them are destroyed?

How many jobs, both directly and indirectly will be sacrificed?

Bill Gates, China, and others will be able to buy small and medium sized farms for pennies on the dollars when the farmers’ gas powered equipment becomes worthless and they can’t afford to replace them.

How many small banks will go belly up when their collateral becomes worthless?

How will the poor and middle classes buy expensive electric cars if they’re forced to abandon their personal vehicles?

What will happen to Hawaii, Jamaica, and other island economies when tourists aren’t permitted to use gas-powered transports?

What will the value of houses be if they must convert from gas to all electric?

Why is the military spending so much on gas combustion jets, ships, tanks, and trucks that will soon be worthless? How are we to defend ourselves against China, Russia, and Iran, countries that will not give up their gas combustion equipment?

Garbage disposal is already an issue. What will they do with all the junked gas combustion vehicles and equipment and worn-out solar panels and wind turbines? How much damage will that do to the environment?

There is no scientific data that shows a direct correlation between human consumption of natural fuels and temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity. The excuse used to destroy industries that consume those natural resources are made up from “dire” predictions from the last hundred years that never seem to come true.

Here are a few of the made-up predictions from the last hundred years that have been used to scare us into capitulation: From a piece by the Cato Institute:

‘The Arctic Ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer, and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot. Reports from fishermen, seal hunters, and explorers all point to a radical change in climate conditions and hitherto unheard‐of temperatures in the Arctic zone. Within a few years it is predicted that due to the ice melt the sea will rise and make most coastal cities uninhabitable.’ — from an Associated Press report published in The Washington Post on Nov. 2, 1922.

The 1922 predictions were 100% wrong, but the media dutifully spread fear among the public with no questions asked.

Elsewhere, the American Enterprise Institute published a piece in 2020 titled, “18 Spectacularly Wrong Predictions Made Around the Time of the First Earth Day in 1970, Expect More This Year”.

Again, the 1970 predictions were 100% wrong, and we were back to the same predictions from 1922 with few years left to solve the “problem.”

The sycophant puppets in “journalism” just repeat the dire warnings with no questions or research. Read below from a 1989 Associated Press report:

A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000. Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of “eco- refugees,” threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP. He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control.

The warnings of 2022 are essentially the same as in 1922 but the coastal cities are still fine, and the icecaps are still there.

But, that didn’t stop the United Nations from peddling the fear virus: “UN climate report: It’s ‘now or never’ to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees”. From the dispatch:

The UN chief added: ‘This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5-degree (Celsius, or 2.7-degrees Fahreinheit) limit’ that was agreed in Paris in 2015.

No matter how false the predictions have been, the media just tells the public they are true and the science is settled. They neither conduct research nor ask questions; they just repeat what they are told to compel the public to capitulate to the radical, leftist, destructive policies to destroy America.

Rich people, like Al Gore and John Kerry, flew in on private jets to Davos, Switzerland to pat themselves on their backs about how great they are because they want to save the planet. And the devoted, complicit media cheers.

Brian Stelter, formerly of CNN, who willingly spread misinformation about Russian collusion and COVID, and blocked truthful information about Biden family corruption is lecturing about the dangers of climate misinformation. Somehow, he hasn’t called out blowhard Al Gore for talking about “boiling oceans”. In a normal world, Gore and others would be treated as fruitcakes instead of experts.

The media, scientists, educators, entertainers, politicians, and bureaucrats should be ashamed that they would rather see underdeveloped countries stay in the Third World, and impoverished people stay in poverty and starve than use natural resources to improve their quality and length of life.

Destroying industries that use natural resources to enhance the quality of life has never been about saving the planet or controlling temperatures. It has always been about classism, controlling us and enriching them.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.