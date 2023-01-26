Evolution is neither theory nor fact

Just because some claim evolution is both a theory and fact, no matter how credentialed they are, or firm in their belief, does not make it so.

There are significant scientific problems that arise from calling evolution something other than hypothetical.

The scientific method makes things very clear regarding what is a viable scientific theory, as compared to a hypothesis. Rules must be followed to get from one to the other.

A hypothesis is a scientific guess as to what is perceived without the need to actually witness anything, which is what testing is based on for a given area.

In order to become a theory, whatever is perceived to happen, must be witnessed, and results replicated. Without both, no hypothesis can become a legitimate scientific theory. That is the nature of science.

Evolution has never been witnessed by anyone, ever. Without witnessing something happening, the results cannot be replicated. For both reasons, evolution is hypothetical, not theoretical.

Adaptation has been witnessed by various species, but not a single species has been observed to go beyond adaptation. Genetically, all species remain the same. There has never been a single case witnessed where anything goes beyond adaption to a genetically unique species.

Since evolution has never been witnessed, it cannot be duplicated. Without both, evolution remains hypothetical. The rules do not stop just because people want to make an exception.

From the National Center for Science Education, Theory and Fact, based on misconception of both:

“Misconception 1 "Evolution is 'just a theory.'"

Misconception 2 "Theories become facts when they are well supported and/or proven."

There are three important misconceptions propagated in the above statements. The first statement implies that a theory should be interpreted as just a guess or a hunch, whereas in science, the term theory is used very differently.

The second statement implies that theories become facts, in some sort of linear progression. In science, theories never become facts. Rather, theories explain facts.

The third misconception is that scientific research provides proof in the sense of attaining the absolute truth. Scientific knowledge is always tentative and subject to revision should new evidence come to light.”

It is correct when people dismiss legitimate theory as if it has nothing to support whatever the theory is, since theories are based on observations and replicated. It is also true that theories are never considered facts, and can be certain of nothing, since theories are based on what has been witnessed and replicated based on what is currently known.

Anyone who claims something in science to be factual is either lying or being deceived by others who lie to them with authority. Theories are not facts, nor will they ever be. They are not absolutes, unlike the laws of physics. They are based on what is currently known, which changes over time with one theory replacing another. That is the real nature of science.

Bob Ryan is a writer who has an MBA. He is an American Christian Zionist who staunchly supports Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state. He has been a weekly blogger at the Times of Israel since 2019.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License