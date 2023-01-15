Drag Queen Story Hours and Vermont

A leading Vermont drag queen is legislator Taylor Small, a biological man who identifies as a woman, and professes a “strong background in… cultural humility education.”

Small openly promotes her drag queen activism:

My activism has taken many shapes and forms over the years, but the most notable is my drag persona, Nikki Champagne. Alongside my business partner, Emoji Nightmare, I have had the opportunity to provide Drag Queen Story Hours across the state promoting local libraries and youth literacy.

The pretense of DGSHs is to teach literacy and tolerance for LGBTQ+ people. But tolerance of transgenderism is dependent on a societal acceptance of a novel theory (gender theory or “queer” theory) which itself is geared toward deconstructing normative gender traditions (and thus the foundations of marriage and family). In gender views, America has shifted from biological science to social-science “theory” to politicization to gender indoctrination pedagogy in a flash, aimed at young children’s social identities.

In The Marxification of Education, James Lindsay asserts the ersatz sexuality at play during DGSHs is faux education, and that the true motive is to inculcate “gender fluidity” in young minds. Vermont drag queen proponents prove him correct:

Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) is just what it sounds like -- drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.

These bizarre displays create “space” to groom children in gender pedagogy, feigning education as drag performers feign faux genders. Lindsay draws upon source materials to expose that these children’s burlesque shows are “…a means of generating a pretext to discuss sex, gender, and sexuality on the disruptive terms given by Queer Theory.” Child literacy is merely a pretense, employed to politicize or “groom” children’s minds for political activism, rulebreaking, and inner emotional confusion.

At the the Vermont PRIDE Center:

Emoji Nightmare and Nikki Champagne, two of Vermont’s favorite drag queens, are back with the family favorite Drag Queen Story Hour after nearly a year! The queens will be sure to delight and captivate audience members of all ages as they share stories focused on individuality, activism, gender, creativity, expression, and social responsibility.

In these performances, adults behave like precocious children, while impressionable children are introduced to adult sexual themes. The core purpose is gender-queer pedagogy. As Lindsay relates:

Children are brought to the school library, where they are presented with a clownish adult man dressed as a sexualized woman who reads to them while performing drag. The concept of gender and gender fluidity, and possibly sexuality, is presented to them in a codified form in the person and performance of the drag queen.

Those “teaching” through drag are well aware that they are queer-groomers. Lindsay quotes a “Drag Pedagogy” resource:

...drag offers a model for participants to try on many costumes and cosmetics to understand how these elements reinforce or alter their own sense of self… [Drag] is grounded in building character, both in the sense of constructing a persona and in better understanding one's own relations to others. This approach can support students in finding the unique or queer aspects of themselves -- rather than attempting to understand what it’s like to be LGBT.

This Marxist conscientization process is also employed in Critical Race Theory wherein themes of racism and slavery are infused into putative math, history, or other teaching to condition children to see themselves either as oppressed or oppressors, and alienate them from their parents (who are also transmogrified into one of these two divisive categories). Taylor Small is unqualified to educate children. As a state legislator, Small pledges to indoctrinate them in more than gender theory: “I will ensure ...that our schools integrate the full scope of all ethnic, racial, gender and other marginalized identities into K-12 curriculum.”

Vermont’s proponents of DQSH boast indoctrinating intentions:

DQSH promotes reading through the art of drag and “creates diverse, accessible, and culturally-inclusive family programming where kids can express their authentic selves and become bright lights of change in their communities…. In spaces like this, kids can learn from LGBTQ+ experiences to love themselves, celebrate the fabulous diversity in their communities, and stand up for what they believe in and each other.”

“Spaces like this” create “change agents” to weaponize against gender and family structure norms, against societal stability, and ultimately against themselves. The goal is not literacy, but political activism -- which is why proficiency in core subjects is plummeting in Vermont. These “Story Hours” are Nightmare Hours, striking authentic education with bright Hellish bolts of Marxist lightning.