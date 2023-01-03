Democrat policies ‘working’ before they’re even implemented

California politicians are geniuses. Given their belief that humans and our use of natural resources cause droughts, they passed regulations removing the freedom of choice regarding personal vehicles — all in the name of climate change — and almost immediately, California had record amounts of rain. What fortuitous prescience.

However, their regulations may have gone too far because the record rainfall caused dangerous and deadly flooding.

After some deep thinking, a NYT reporter determined that the record rainfall was a way to relieve droughts. This article said an “atmospheric river” system caused the rain. Who knew that Mother Nature and all its natural changes could override humans and our use of natural resources to control the climate?

See the excerpt below:

Heavy Rain in California Causes Flooding but Offers Respite From Drought Heavy rain and snow caused landslides and flooding in parts of California on Saturday, shutting down two major highways as another “atmospheric river” system pounded the West Coast, but also brought a measure of relief to the drought-plagued state. The current downpour is being driven by an atmospheric river flowing from the Pacific Ocean, a meteorological phenomenon that carries condensed water vapor from other parts of the world.

Southern California also had record rainfall in November.

We have been taught for decades that the way to reduce droughts is for politicians to get together to sign pieces of paper in Paris, or for very rich people to fly by private jet to meet with United Nations delegates to pretend they will reduce their carbon footprint to zero by 2050. However, they have no real intention to reduce their footprint to zero, rather they would “achieve” this by purchasing worthless carbon credits.

It appears that the politicians in California have no idea that the reason California is largely a desert landscape is because of extensive droughts long before humans drove cars and trucks.

It would be useful if politicians who wanted to destroy industries would show charts and graphs detailing the relationship between oil, coal, and natural gas consumption and temperatures and precipitation.

Sadly, there is no data, so they use computer models as justification. In science, if there is no correlation, there is no causation.

In a world where the media cared about the truth more than an agenda, fifty years of 100% wrong predictions would be treated as misinformation and propaganda. Read below:

Climate doomsters have a perfect NEGATIVE predictive track record - every very-scary climate prediction, of the ~80 they have made since 1970, has FAILED TO HAPPEN.

Instead, almost all journalists just repeat what they are told and call it “settled science” as they seek to destroy industries that have contributed greatly to our quality and length of life.

They falsely call those of us who tell the truth about the natural and cyclical nature of climate “climate change deniers” to intentionally mislead the public and to shut us up. Scientists can get rich if they go along with the left’s agenda, but are destroyed when they don’t — just like the doctors who didn’t agree with the destructive government edicts on COVID.

Lesson to be learned: Don’t trust the media, politicians, educators, scientists, or anyone else. They are all pushing an agenda. Always do your own research.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.