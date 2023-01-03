Biden’s visit to the Virgin Islands overlaps the firing of top prosecutor looking into Epstein’s business partners

The political cabal has sent off a new warning shot, this time aimed towards Denise George, the Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands until just a few days ago, when she was promptly fired by the territory’s governor. What was her offense? Vowing to bring justice to those involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s web of pedophilia and human trafficking.

From an article by Frank Bergman of Slay News:

The news of George’s firing comes just days after she made global headlines by moving to bring justice to those complicit in Epstein’s crimes.

As a refresher, Epstein’s island of horrors was located in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and as Bergman noted, the island “was known by locals and authorities as ‘Pedophile Island’ and was visited by Epstein’s powerful friends.”

From Bergman’s piece:

George’s office filed a lawsuit last Tuesday against JPMorgan Chase, accusing the Wall Street bank of helping Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. … ‘Over more than a decade, JPMorgan (JPM) clearly knew it was not complying with federal regulations in regard to Epstein-related accounts as evidenced by its too-little too-late efforts after Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges and shortly after his death, when JPMorgan (JPM) belatedly complied with federal law,’ said the complaint filed by then-U.S. Virgin Islands AG George. The lawsuit added a dagger that should make all of Epstein’s friends nervous: ‘Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan.’

Bergman also notes that not only had George promised to hold these wicked actors accountable, she had an established record of justice against Epstein:

In November, George reached a settlement of more than $105 million in a sex trafficking case against the estate of Epstein….

Now, this may come as a surprise to you (not), but the governor, a “Build Back Better” Democrat, “relieved” George of her duties, although neglected to offer a reason for the administration move. I wonder if Biden’s presence in the territory had anything to do with it? He does have a history of bribing officials to fire prosecutors, doesn’t he?

George’s firing is just the latest in what I see as obvious cabal coverups to protect the elites and their pedophilia. After all, today marks 371 days since Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex-trafficking minors to apparently nobody. How can one be guilty of sex-trafficking if there are no buyers? Where’s the dang list?

Image: USVI Dept.of Justice, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.