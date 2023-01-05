Decoding Dan Crenshaw's attacks on MAGA Republicans

Just yesterday Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) reacted to the Freedom Caucus voting against Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House during an interview with Fox News host Guy Benson.

Crenshaw said he believes the GOP opposition will also vote against members such as Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who some are saying could be an alternative to McCarthy.

The following were his exact words:

We just can’t allow that to happen. That’s why those of us are saying, ‘Look, you pushed us into this corner so now we’re saying we won’t vote for anyone but McCarthy.’That’s why we’re saying it because we cannot let the terrorists win. That's basically what’s happening.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw on the 20 Republicans who oppose McCarthy:



"We cannot let the terrorists win." pic.twitter.com/toZlSdikpk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2023

The day before yesterday Crenshaw said the following about his dissenting colleagues:

I’m tired of your stupid platitudes that some consultant told you to say on the campaign trail, alright. Behind closed doors tell us what you actually want, or shut the f@#% up. It’s almost like they want to make the point that they don’t have a plan. They have zero ability to articulate what they want that would cause them to vote yes. It is utterly confusing, and then they get mad at us for criticizing, it’s actually quite hilarious the self-victimization that occurs.

To summarize, he first called his colleagues dimwitted and inarticulate, then he branded them terrorists. Crenshaw was using Democrat talking points to demean and attack his own colleagues.

This isn’t the first time Crenshaw used pejorative epithets that emanated from the sewers of the Democrat propaganda machinery to target his party members.

Last May, Crenshaw sparred on Twitter with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia regarding U.S. aid being dispatched to Ukraine.

Greene was skeptical about dispatching funds to Ukraine when the U.S. was struggling on myriad fronts such as record-high inflation, the influx of millions of illegal immigrants, and the smuggling of illicit fentanyl into the U.S. via the open border, the shortage of baby formula due to the supply chain crisis, and the crime wave.

Greene was keen to focus on national issues before dispatching billions of taxpayer dollars and advanced weaponry to Ukraine with no transparency or accountability measures.

Greene challenged Crenshaw for supporting a proxy war against Russia.

So you think we are funding a proxy war with Russia?



You speak as if Ukrainian lives should be thrown away, as if they have no value.



Just used and thrown away.



For your proxy war?



How does that help Americans?

How does any of this help? https://t.co/dButTWOqAZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 11, 2022

Instead of explaining his rationale for supporting the war in Ukraine, Crenshaw retorted by implying that Green was a Russian agent.

Still going after that slot on Russia Today huh? https://t.co/WFtgrvTS6m — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 11, 2022

Greene responded by reminding Crenshaw that she was focused more on issues that affect regular Americans.

Sanctions aren’t stopping anything, but they are driving inflation and fuel prices.



I refuse to vote for useless measures that cause problems but solve none.



While you send $40 billion for your proxy war against Russia, I’m focused on baby formula for American babies. https://t.co/dJLNoECjaB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 11, 2022

Last January, Crenshaw blasted Greene as “a Democrat” or “just an idiot” when challenged his suggestion of using the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help improve the COVID-19 testing process throughout the country.

In December 2021, Crenshaw branded members of the House Freedom Caucus as ”performance artists” and “grifters” and lauded Rep. Adam Kinzinger whose final tenure was dedicated to attacking Trump and pushing the insurrection hoax.

Crenshaw also went on MSNBC to call Biden a legitimate president, defend the results of the 2020 presidential elections, and reject claims that electoral fraud had occurred.

A difference of opinion in any political party is healthy. There must be debates and discussions. But what Crenshaw was engaging in wasn’t debate but scurrilous attacks.

So let's dig deeper to comprehend why Crenshaw is doing this.

Crenshaw is probably from that group of Republicans who desperately wants to be regarded as “one of the good ones” by the Democrats, and craves favorable mentions in Democrat mouthpieces such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, and MSNBC.

There is nothing more the Democrats and the news media love than a Republican attacking other Republicans. They are particularly gleeful when the target is MAGA Republicans

In Crenshaw’s case, it is even better, it is a “MAGA Republican” attacking other MAGA Republicans. It gives the Democrats and the news media a chance to claim ‘even MAGA Republicans have had enough of the 'extremist' Trump wing of the GOP.

It gives the media a chance to claim that they are not against Republicans, but only the loony, dimwitted, and bigoted wing of the party.

CNN called Crenshaw a teller of inconvenient truths when he attacked the Freedom Caucus of his party.

In return for attacking his colleagues, the D.C. Democrat swamp could facilitate lucrative deals for Crenshaw.

Crenshaw already has a book deal that he signed for which he received $250,000 in advance and made over $100,000 in book royalties. Coincidentally, the National Republican Congressional Committee bought $394,000 worth of what it simply called “books” from a Washington, D.C. retailer.

There could be many similar lucrative deals for documentaries or podcasts. If Crenshaw quits or loses he could become a media pundit much like Adam Kinzinger.

The other possibility is that Crenshaw has a genuine disdain for regular working-class Americans.

We see that very often, leftist ‘elites’ with a superiority complex display a condescending attitude towards regular citizens, particularly those residing in middle America.

D.C. is particularly scornful perhaps because they see these citizens as impediments to the permanence of power.

This attitude also prevails in showbiz, where the likes of Stephen Colbert consistently symbolizes that smug disdain for working Americans.

There have been myriad instances of Crenshaw attacking MAGA Republicans. It proves that his utterances were not accidental or the result of momentary frustration or anger. The disdain seems visceral. Funnily enough, Crenshaw has never used foul language or derogatory labels for the Democrats.

Do the likes of Crenshaw not realize that for the modern Democrats, a Republican will always be the enemy? No matter how hard they try, they will always be uncouth, racist, sexist, xenophobic, and White nationalists in the eyes of the Democrats. While they attack their own, they are useful idiots for Democrats. They may be invited to the party but will only get a seat in a lonely corner of the room. They will always be second-class citizens who have to apologize for their existence.

Perhaps for the likes of Crenshaw, pecuniary gains trump personal pride.

The Democrats probably see the unprincipled and globalist Republicans such as Crenshaw as their best chance to retain power despite losing electorally in the midterms. The ‘R’ after Crenshaw’s name is merely a mask.

Perhaps Crenshaw was accusing others of that which he is guilty. He called MAGA Republicans performance artists and grifters; perhaps it is Crenshaw who is the one pretending all along for electoral gains? He probably saw MAGA as the ideal platform to get elected, but with that power, he revealed his true colors.

In the end, the likes of Crenshaw turn out to be unreliable and disloyal allies which are worse than a sworn enemy. You expect treachery from your enemies, not your allies.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.