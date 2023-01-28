Biden Family Values: They like to live large

Joe Biden likes to advertise himself as ordinary 'Scranton Joe' who's a family man and "devout" Catholic to the public.

A look at news rolling out about Biden's extended family in the wake of recent scandals suggests a different story. Far from being Lunchbucket Joe, House Biden is more like Venezuela's Maduro family, or Chavez family, or Cuba's Castro oligarchs. Cut to the chase and throw in Beijing's princelings or Russia's oligarchs, who frequently make cameo appearances. Not surprisingly, most claim to have a soft spot for "the common man."

Some photos of "the life" can be viewed here, here, here, here, and here.

Some headlines to give you the flavor:

Sound like the Bidens?

All we have to do is look at the latest story from the Daily Mail about how Joe used his "pull" to get his ne'er-do-well niece Caroline a fancy new job she'd never have otherwise gotten as a convicted criminal on probation for a $100,000 credit card theft.

President Biden helped his convict 31-year-old niece Caroline Biden land an interview for a job at Masimo Corporation, whose owner is one of his biggest donors, but she balked at the $85,000-a-year salary, records from Hunter Biden's laptop show. Caroline, the daughter of Joe Biden's brother Jim and his wife Sara, in 2017 pled guilty to buying more than $100,000 worth of makeup on a stolen credit card. She managed to get out of a grand larceny charge and the two-year prison sentence that carried, but was sentenced to two years' probation, which she wanted to serve in Los Angeles to be near her cousin Hunter Biden.

How the hell she managed to avoid prison for that is as mysterious as how Hunter Biden got into Yale. That kind of stuff happens When You're A Biden, which almost sounds like a Broadway song. What other Scranton Joe family has a "big guy" who can get every relative, down to nieces and nephews, out of any jam they get themselves into.

It wasn't just her. Hunter Biden was time and time again spared charges and jail time over his tax evasion, his falsification of his gun permit application, evidence of bribery and influence peddling, and his numerous drug incidents. He lived a wild and free-spending life at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood as recently as 2018, around the time when he was occasionally driving old dad's Corvette from the Biden family garage where the misplaced classified documents were held. He seemed to have gotten a sweet deal in his string of homes around the Venice, California area.

Donations, it should be noted, tended to follow from these various "saves," as the Daily Mail noted in its report.

The entitlement mentality of this Biden scion of political privilege was stratospheric. The Mail continued:

Records show Jim Biden had asked Hunter to convince his cousin Caroline to accept a job, after a lifetime of only holding cushy jobs she had secured through her family name, according to the Free Beacon. Emails show the job she was interviewing for in July 2018 at Masimo promised $85,000 per year plus a guaranteed 10 percent bonus plus stock options. 'That's below minimum wage in California after taxes,' Caroline wrote in an email to her father. 'I cannot take this job. I have never made this little money in my life.' Caroline said she could not accept a job that would pay her 'less than $180,000.' She then appeared to 'bomb' the interview, get passed up for the job, but was offered an internship at the company as a favor to her uncle Joe. 'I didn't get the job,' Caroline texted her cousin Hunter. 'I was given an intern job at 31 years old because of your dad asking him to give me something even though I bombed it.' By July 28, Caroline texted Hunter that his father Joe was 'done' with her.

That suggests that a family culture of entitlement has been festering for a long time at House Biden. There was no sense of gratitude, let alone expectations of having to strike out on one's own. The Big Guy was always there for them -- yet at the same time, curiously absent as a parent who could teach his offspring and other relatives any sense of right and wrong. They didn't have that at all in that family.

More evidence of the entitlement mentality of the Biden princelings could be seen in the Vogue writeup of Naomi Biden's wedding. Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden's granddaughter. She fully expected to hold her wedding at the White House even though that had never been done beyond immediate family in the past. She even used the White House as a convenient crash pad, with Joe's consent:

When the couple’s lease ran out on their DC apartment, they asked Nana and the president if they could move in for a few months while wedding planning, along with their mini Australian shepherd, Charlie, who can often be seen gamboling on the South Lawn with the Bidens’ German shepherd, Commander. “I try to remind myself it’s the White House, but it also gets normalized over time,” says Naomi.

Naturally, Naomi and the rest of House Biden have their upscaling of standards and expectations.

Here's how she saw her White House wedding:

Naomi enters the Green Room inside a beehive of giddy activity: hairdresser, make-up artist, stylist Bailey Moon and two Ralph Lauren designers, Andrea and Lorenzo, who have come as keepers of the custom gown, quick to jump into the frame and help fluff and smooth the mille-feuille organza, charmeuse, and crinoline skirt. “Like every little girl, I had a vision in my head—it was Grace Kelly’s dress I loved,” admits Naomi, who with her Audrey Hepburn brows and honey-colored hair is not a far cry from the Princess of Monaco (after all, a White House wedding is our country’s version of a royal one).

Ahhh, a royal wedding. Because she's a royal and has her privileges. It figures.

It gets worse when we get down to brand names here:

The bride and groom climbed a ladder to cut a seven-foot-tall, eight-tier lemon cake with buttercream frosting, while nearby, a dessert bar included everything from 20-inch apple pie (the groom’s cake) to the president’s favorite Graeter’s chocolate chip ice cream. “He used to be a Breyers guy all the way but we’ve gotten him to upgrade to Graeter's,” Naomi says.

Breyer's? Eeeew.

That wasn't all of it, either.

“I do know [Jill Biden] lost sleep over the fact that I was planning to serve turkey sandwiches at the lunch,” Naomi adds. (They amended the menu to chicken pot pie, as a surprise for the father of the bride, as it is Hunter’s favorite and the dish Dr. Biden cooks for him every year on his birthday.)

Turkey sandwiches to wedding guests? How dreadful. How very lunchbucket.

Obviously, this is a hell of a princeling class of privilege encircling the House of Joe Biden. Like all of these princelings cited, including the trashy Latin American ones, they are virtually all socialists who declare themselves to be looking out for the common man. Yet as their regimes of total power settle in, the nomenklatura activity begins, with every unworthy and tainted relative holding their hand out and being treated with deference even in the middle of crime sprees by the powers that be. We saw that with the Castros, the Chavezes, the Maduros, the oligarchs of Russia, the princelings of China and now we see it with House Biden.

What kind of trash is this? It's influence, it's entitlement, and its ill-gotten gains to the most unworthy people on earth. That's Lunchbucket Joe's real game and it's a disgusting one, no different from Maduro's.

Image: Anthony Quintano, via Wikimedia Commons (extracted image) // CC BY-SA 2.0