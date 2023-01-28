Karine Jean-Pierre tells ‘both sides to de-escalate’ after being told of the attack on a Jerusalem synagogue that killed 7

This exchange at yesterday’s White House press briefing is so repulsive that it ought to result in the firing of Karine Jean-Pierre, despite the loss to comedy that would result.

Transcript via Grabien:

Reporter: “We just heard that there are at least seven people who have been killed in an attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem. I don’t know if you’ve heard or not. Do you have any comments?”



Jean-Pierre: “No, I have not heard of that, but — but clearly, we have been asking both sides to de-escalate and we’ll continue to do that.”

How, exactly, are innocent worshippers supposed to “de-escalate” when a gunman shoots and kills them?

KJP admits that she doesn’t know about the attack, which was horrific:

“As a result of the shooting attack, the death of 7 civilians was determined and 3 others were injured with additional degrees of injury,” police said. Five of the shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency rescue service said: four men and a woman. Five people were transported to hospitals, where another man and woman were declared dead. Among the wounded is a 15-year-old boy, the MDA said. Among the wounded is a 15-year-old boy, the MDA said. The attack occurred around 8:15 p.m. local time on Friday, near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street, according to a police statement. Shabtai said the gunman “started shooting at anyone that was in his way. He got in his car and started a killing spree with a pistol at short range.” He then fled the scene in a vehicle and was killed after a shootout with police forces, police said.

But the questioner informed her that 7 people were killed. Calling for de-escalation in that situation is like saying that Tyre Nichols should have de-escalated while the Memphis cops were beating him to death, something you can be certain the mop-headed moron would never say. It seems pretty clear to me that her framework blames Jews for attacks they suffer, even when it is a gunman shooting them down in cold blood as they leave a house of worship.

Stupid alone is not enough to explain this. This is malicious bigotry.

