Biden dementia watch: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'

Is Joe Biden farther 'gone' on the dementia front than even his opponents have claimed?

Sure looks like it, now that "Breakfast Club" talk-show host Charlamagne Tha God, is disdainfully declaring that Biden has been seen talking to imaginary people.

According to Fox News:

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said Friday that President Biden probably had "dementia," leading to a heated debate over the president's mental agility on Friday with his liberal guests. Charlamagne and co-host Raashaun Casey, better known as DJ Envy, said Biden seemed like he was suffering from "dementia" on "The Breakfast Club" radio program. Charlamagne also suggested Biden should hold off before announcing his 2024 bid, which he is likely to do in the coming months. But former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and liberal ex-CNN commentator Angela Rye both defended Biden and asked them for better alternatives. "Have you seen something that suggests that he has dementia?" Cross asked the hosts of The Breakfast Club. "I [saw] him talking to a ghost," Charlamagne said, in an apparent reference to when Biden seemingly forgot about the death of Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, R., at an event last year.

Maybe it was that, maybe it was something else. Maybe Charlamagne really did see Biden talking to an imaginary figure instead of just forgetting that someone in the room had died -- and it probably wouldn't be the first time.

What matters, though, is that this is the perception about Biden now, not in the words of right-wing fanatics who have never liked Joe anyway, but in eyes of the Black community.

They're ridiculing him as a man who's been seen talking to ghosts.

If Joe isn't gone senility-wise, he definitely is politically.

Charlamagne's observations are significant because Black voters are a critical Biden constituency.

Charlamagne in fact serves as a sort of proxy for that voting bloc. Although he generally agrees with the Democrat party line on issues, he's no parrot. He's known for his detachment, not wanting Democrats to take Black voters for granted as they have been accused of doing in recent years. His independent streak is not seen in much of the Biden political machine, where talking points, echo chambers, and common buzzwords are the norm.

Charlamagne is the one who called out Kamala Harris for her phoniness in the war on drugs, drawing her out to make absurd claims about smoking pot and listening to Tupac Shakur (a rapper whose appearance on the scene came well past her college years), even as he recalled that she put away smalltime dope users for hard time, making her own pot use hypocritical.

He's been onto the Biden camp for awhile, asking Biden why he should vote for him during the 2020 campaign, and drawing out Biden's outrageous claim that if a black person didn't want to vote for him, then "you ain't black. By late 2021, Charlamagne was already skeptical about whether Joe Biden was really in charge:

"I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God's Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin's opposition to liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill. An aide tried to step in and end the interview, but Harris then answered that President Biden was the nation's leader — then expressed disappointment with the question.

Now he's ridiculing Biden as a guy who talks to ghosts.

That's bad news for Joe Biden, who needs the black vote desperately to contiue to hold political power.

With guys like Charlamagne making more skeptical noises than ever about Joe, it's pretty clear that Biden's got a big problem with the Black community. With Charlamagne serving as a lightning rod, Biden's got a bad storm ahead in his quest to win re-election in 2024.

Image: Screen shot from Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM video, via YouTube