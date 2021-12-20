Kamala Harris tells 'ain't black' black deejay he's also 'Republican' for asking inconvenient questions

Does the popular Oakland-based black deejay and T.V. host known as "Charlamagne Tha God" ever get sick of the Biden administration calling him things he isn't just for asking questions?

The latest is from Kamala Harris, who basically called the man a Republican, the worst insult out there in her world, all because he wanted answers from her to his inconvenient questions.

Here's what happened, according to Fox News:

"I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God’s Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin's opposition to liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill. An aide tried to step in and end the interview, but Harris then answered that President Biden was the nation's leader – then expressed disappointment with the question. "C’mon, Charlamagne," she said. "No, no, no, no, it’s Joe Biden," she repeated as he tried to give his reasons for the question. "And don’t start talking like a Republican, about asking whether or not he’s president. … And it’s Joe Biden, it’s Joe Biden and I'm vice president and my name is Kamala Harris," she added defiantly.

So asking a question, even a left-oriented one like the one Charlamagne seems to have done, is the road to hell to talking like a ... Republican. Shame, shame, on him, so the logic goes.

Incredibly enough, this is the same guy Joe Biden pretty much called 'white' back when he warned him during his 2020 presidential campaign that if he didn't cast a vote for his own pasty self, then "you ain't black."

Kid you not.

Biden, see, is the whitey who gives people permission as to whether they can be black or not, they aren't allowed to be black by the grace of God or by the evidence of their own eyes.

Does Charlamagne get sick of this? It ought to be clear as day to him now that this is how Democrats treat black people.

It's shocking to hear these kinds of things coming out of the Bidenites. They act as though they're entitled to black votes and anyone who asks them questions gets the 'white' and 'Republican' label thrown at them. All I'm waiting for now is for one of them to call him an "Oreo." It's perfectly emblematic of how Democrats treat black voters. Ask a question, and you "ain't black." Ask another question and you're "talking like a Republican." Apparently, you aren't allowed to ask any questions at all if you happen to be black.

Crap like this is precisely why black voters have already started moving over to the Republican Party. Maybe Charlamagne should be thinking about the red pill, too.

Charlamagne gets interviews with these characters because of his huge reach and influence in the black community. Now he's been insulted twice by the Bidenites.

If Charlamagne doesn't have the self-respect to walk away from these Democrats who treat his questions as occasions for assaults on his identity, you can bet that many of his black listeners will. They've heard this nasty tripe twice now from this bunch and surely have got to have problems with a largely white Democrat establishment that expects blind fealty to them. In the end, these Democrats treat them like doormats.

Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, via YouTube

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.