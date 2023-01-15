About those overcounted COVID-19 deaths...

The media, especially the social media, say they are very strict about reporting misinformation but that is a lie.

They willingly repeat talking points to push agenda, whether it is about Russian collusion, climate change, or COVID without asking questions when they are pushing an agenda. They are essentially propagandists.

Their COVID death overcounting is one of the best examples of it, they used those overcounted numbers as a cudgel against President Trump.

Now they've changed their story. Here's a column by Dr. Leana Wen, a public health official who's influential in Democrat circles, stating what everyone else knew in a new column for the Washington Post:

We are overcounting covid deaths and hospitalizations. That’s a problem.

In March of 2020, the CDC changed the way they counted deaths from COVID. Instead of only counting deaths that were caused by COVID, they suddenly counted all deaths where a person may have had COVID as caused by COVID.

This was purely misinformation to control the people, to basically get them to capitulate to dictatorial mandates with fear-mongering.

This caused major undercounting of deaths from other causes.

How many children's lives were destroyed because misinformation kept them out of school?

How many deaths from suicide and other causes occurred because people were scared to get tests?

How many old people died alone because children were told they would kill their grandparents and others if they got near them?

Of course, the information from this Townhall piece by Sarah Arnold will mostly be ignored by the media that is still complicit and compliant.

CNN Medical Analyst Admits After Two Years There's Been 'Overcounting' of COVID Deaths "We Are Over-Counting COVID Deaths and Hospitalizations. That’s a Problem,” [Wen] acknowledged that “90 percent of patients diagnosed with COVID are actually in the hospital for some other illness.” “Since every hospitalized patient gets tested for covid, many are incidentally positive,” [Wen] wrote, citing Robin Dretler, an attending physician at Emory Decatur Hospital. [Wen] then provided an example. “A gunshot victim or someone who had a heart attack could test positive for the virus, but the infection has no bearing on why they sought medical care,” she wrote. Shocker. However, that admission is two years too late. At the beginning of [Wen's] column, she expressed skepticism after the CDC released its latest Covid-19 death stats. The CDC claimed that the U.S. is experiencing at least 400 deaths from Covid every day. However, Wren questioned whether those deaths were directly from the virus itself or another illness. “At that rate, there would be nearly 150,000 deaths a year. But are these Americans dying from COVID or with COVID?” She asked. [Wen] admitted that hospitals are adding Covid to patients' death certificates, but often the virus plays no role at all in how they died. Several critics of [Wen's] article expressed frustration that after two years, the Left is just now admitting they were wrong about so many things regarding the Coronavirus.

So much misinformation about COVID was spread it is hard to know where to start.