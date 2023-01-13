A theory of dueling Special Counsels

A number of theories are circulating regarding the media’s uncharacteristic coverage of Biden’s illegal possession of classified documents, which were discovered at his former University of Pennsylvania think tank office in Washington, D.C., in his garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and in another adjacent room.

The most popular view amongst Republicans and conservatives seems to be that the real powers-that-be in the Democrat party have finally decided to get rid of Biden. This theory would fulfill the predictions of many, who have asserted since Biden’s inauguration, that Biden wouldn’t finish his first term and that Vice President Kamala Harris’ imminent and pre-arranged coronation was only a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if.’ It’s not a bad theory, but I’m not sure it’s right, either.

Another theory, which Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene floated is that Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel to investigate Biden’s possession of classified documents is an effort to obstruct House Republicans’ investigations into Biden's wrongdoing. “And just like that," Greene tweeted, "everything we request will be “under investigation” because of Merrick Garland’s appointed special counsel and unavailable to Republican investigators.”

Whereas the first theory claims the Biden investigation is an effort to end Biden’s presidency, the Greene theory suggests it’s an effort to protect Biden. This isn’t a bad theory, but I’m not sure this one’s right, either.

At least one Democrat congressman — Hank Johnson (D-GA) — suggested that the classified documents may have been “planted”and “discovered conveniently” to frame Biden. But I’ll leave the tinfoil hat on Hank Johnson’s head.

I have my own theory, which I call the ‘Theory of Dueling Special Counsels.’

The FBI raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home may have provided Democrats with much needed fodder to fuel their Trump Derangement Syndrome, but the staged drama flamed out — just like Trump-Russia collusion, Quid Pro Quo impeachment, the J6 hearings, and every other Democrat and media created faux-scandals before.

Democrats do not want Trump running for re-election. They hate him with an intensity they haven’t displayed since perhaps the hatred they previously reserved for President Lincoln in the 1860s. Consequently, prominent Democrats have been promising and failing to deliver Trump’s scalp since 2016.

The raid of Mar-a-Lago and the subsequent appointment of partisan special counsel Jake Smith is truly the Democrat party’s Hail Mary to secure an ‘indictment’ of Trump and label him a 'convict.' But the unprecedented nature of the raid and largely toothless, contrived, nebulous, and even benign accusations that Trump violated the ‘Presidential Records Act’ were ultimately not very promising or convincing narratives to build a DOJ case against former President Trump.

Democrats have become impatient with the glacial speed at which A.G. Merrick Garland has moved to build a case against Trump, which would then have to be presented by federal prosecutors before a Grand Jury. Doubtless, Garland has been tepid to take action both because of the unprecedented task he’s been assigned and the overtly partisan nature of the raid.

But now that Biden, who once went on ’60 Minutes’ and asked, “How could anyone be that irresponsible?” in response to Trump’s possession of classified documents, has been outed irresponsibly hoarding his own cache of classified documents, the DOJ is poised to present a tale of two ‘crimes.’

We now have two parallel investigations happening — one into Trump’s possession of classified documents and another into Biden’s possession of classified documents.

The media and Democrat party have deliberately and unanimously asserted that Biden “inadvertently misplaced” the classified documents in his possession and that “the president and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovering this mistake.” That’s what Karine Jean Pierre stated in a recent press conference.

In contrast, the Democrats and media have asserted that Trump didn’t cooperate with the FBI and that he is guilty of obstruction. The Democrats claim that ‘intent’ — rather than the fact that Trump had the authority to declassify and Biden did not — make Trump guilty and Biden innocent.

Joy Behar recently claimed on ‘The View,’ that “we all know that Trump is a liar and a thief. We know that. So it’s not that big a jump to say that he obstructed and he lied. We don’t think Biden is a liar and a thief, so we give him the benefit of the doubt.” While no one cares what Joy Behar says, she is unknowingly laying out the Democrat party plan and their desired outcomes.

By assigning a special counsel to Biden, the DOJ has now been given urgency to get to the bottom of the Trump faux scandal. By assigning a special counsel to Biden, the previously stagnant, unwarranted, and dead end investigation into Trump’s possession of ‘classified documents’ is suddenly rendered relevant, justified, and non-partisan.

The Democrats aren’t looking to get rid of Biden so much as they’ve revitalized their efforts to get rid of Trump. We now have dueling special counsels and the DOJ will ultimately be ‘forced’ to present a verdict to the American people.

Then-FBI director James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton in 2016 amidst her mishandling of massive numbers of classified emails because Comey claimed “we did not find evidence sufficient to establish that she knew she was sending classified information beyond a reasonable doubt to meet the intent standard.” I expect the same argument to be made in regard to Biden’s ‘mishandling’ of illegal classified documents. Comey claimed there was “no evidence that Clinton acted with 'necessary criminal intent.’”

Meanwhile federal prosecutors will claim that Trump did act with criminal intent — by obstructing and not cooperating with the FBI.

This stinks of a setup; only Trump is being set up rather than Biden.

Drew Allen, the Millenial Minister of Truth, is the host of “The Drew Allen Show” podca st and a widely published columnist and political analyst. He is the Vice President of Client Development at Publius PR and also the Editor of the Publius National Post. Subscribe to read his work at drewallen.substack.com

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License