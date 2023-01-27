A new COVID scare?

Most of the world is finally climbing out of the gulag cocoons that “the authorities” and “experts” created to silence dissent during the COVID scare campaign.

Are you beginning to feel a bit less oppressed? Are you just a little miffed after being fed lies and threats endlessly? Don’t people driving alone in their cars wearing masks finally seem as absurd as they should have seemed for two years?

Don’t get too comfortable.

You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. In less than a year another presidential campaign kicks off and the powers that be intend by then to have reinstated a lockdown mentality. They must. Why? Control and money. Their control and your money.

Expect more scare campaigns on at least two fronts (probably more).

They will ratchet up more horror stories of yet another “pandemic.” Why? Because it worked for two years and will again.

They will reapply all the pseudo-science and renew their authoritarian demands, this time under the cloak of “climate change.” Even though temperatures have leveled off for decades and if every one of their drastic schemes were invoked it would not change world temperatures even 1 degree or change Africa’s and China’s plans to proceed full tilt with affordable fossil fuel development.

We will see if the public learned anything from the horrific two-year fascist grip on the economy, government, academy, health care, and the media. You can bet your would-be controllers are adjusting their game plans to expand on what worked for them before, and to avoid doing what the public is unlikely to buy this time around.

Dr. Simon Goddek is a scientist silenced for two years. In this column he recaps what they’ve done to you as a preview of what’s ahead. It would be a good idea to review it so you can recognize the con games when they resurface in the next 12 months.

I’m reading a lot on how the communist USSR was established after the Russian revolution 105 years ago. The first thing they did was round up and shut up anyone who disagreed. Then, as now, it was all about control and money.

Mark Landsbaum is a Christian retired journalist, former investigative reporter, editorial writer, and columnist. He also is a husband, father, grandfather, and Dodgers fan. He can be reached at mark.landsbaum@gmail.com.

Image: Chad Davis