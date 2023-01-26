Eggs and weather cause blood clots; ‘stroke season’; and ‘sudden cardiac arrest’ forms for high schoolers

It seems as though the post-Covid era is a world of scientific breakthroughs and revelations. For far too long, we’ve been fettered by the chains of traditional concepts like the scientific method, confined to oppressive boundaries like “rigorous skepticism” — science founded in emotionality and leftist politics is real enlightenment!

At least, this is what Big Medicine, Big Pharma, and Big Government would have you believe.

There’s been a tremendous spike in medical emergencies all across the globe in the last year or so. Coincidentally, it all began right around the time the Covid-19 “vaccine” became widely available and administered. We know what’s causing these events; they know we know; but that doesn’t stop “them” from concocting some of the most ludicrous explanations you’ll likely ever hear from the medical/scientific community. The damage control machine is in hyperdrive.

Read on for the most notable of the chart-topping absurdities:

Despite eggs being a staple in diets across the world, throughout all of human history, contemporary “wisdom” attributes modern rising instances of serious and/or fatal clotting events to their consumption. Take a look at this completely non-satirical headline from two days ago:

Scientists Warn Eggs Are Causing Thousands of People to ‘Suddenly’ Form Blood Clots

Around a week and a half ago, mainstream media published another article, running it under this title:

Cold snap could cause strokes and heart attacks, doctors warn

Well, that’s because “stroke season” is upon us! (No, this is seriously what they’re saying.)

From Joseph MacKinnon at Blaze Media:

A Calgary-based family physician and urgent care doctor appeared on Canadian state media earlier this week to explain the alleged link between influenza, infection, and stroke. … ‘I didn’t know about this either until last year, but it turns out that after flu season, about three or four weeks later, there is a stroke season,’ he said. ‘Most of Canada is getting down off of a big hump of flu, so now we’re starting to see more strokes.’

Last but not least, public high schools across America now hand out interesting “awareness” and “information” forms — the documents, some of which require signatures, appear to be legal waivers or liability releases for high school athletes and students… specifically with regard to “sudden cardiac arrest”. See two instances below:

This is from my daughters high school parent handbook here in California pic.twitter.com/E9uO9UP44M — Lance Hudgins (@lance_hudgins) January 26, 2023

Experimental gene therapy is safe and effective, didn’t cha know?

